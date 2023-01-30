The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved two proclamations for the month at the Jan. 24 meeting. The first declared this month as Human Trafficking and Child Sexual Exploitation Prevention Month and the second as Mentoring Month. 

The Calaveras Office of Education (COE) in a release stated, “This proclamation [mentoring month] recognizes the fact that every day, quality mentoring programs in our rural Calaveras County connects mentors to young people and cultivates relationships that provide crucial support and guidance as they grow and develop into the next generation of leaders.”

