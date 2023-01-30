The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved two proclamations for the month at the Jan. 24 meeting. The first declared this month as Human Trafficking and Child Sexual Exploitation Prevention Month and the second as Mentoring Month.
The Calaveras Office of Education (COE) in a release stated, “This proclamation [mentoring month] recognizes the fact that every day, quality mentoring programs in our rural Calaveras County connects mentors to young people and cultivates relationships that provide crucial support and guidance as they grow and develop into the next generation of leaders.”
They continued, “Research confirms that quality mentoring relationships have powerful, positive effects on young people in a variety of personal, academic, and professional situations. Ultimately, mentoring connects a young person to personal growth and development and social and economic opportunity. Yet one in three young people will grow up without this critical asset.”
The COE offers many mentoring programs for youth including, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), Calaveras Youth Mentoring Program, Adventures in Mentoring, and FNL Mentoring.
Calaveras Health and Wellness Center
The board unanimously approved the board chair to sign off on a letter of support for the Mark Twain Health Care District (MTHCD) and planned Crisis and Wellness Center (CWC).
The previously discussed CWC is set to be built on land that is currently owned by the MTHCD. “The CWC project proposed for grant funding is consistent with the project and CEQA documents already approved through the Planning Department,” said the county.
The funding for the project comes from the Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP).
District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi asked if there was anything the board could do to get a psychiatric residency program started in the county as a way to retain more psychiatric professionals.
Dr. Randy Smart, one of the presenters, assured Garamendi that it’s a topic that would be discussed as the county continues its partnership with MTHCD.
Director of Planning Gabriel Elliott gave a presentation to the board on cannabis ecotourism. Ecotourism is a form of tourism that revolves around the natural features of the area; an example would be the wine industry in Murphys or the many camping areas around the county.
“With the decline in cannabis cultivation county-wide, cannabis cultivators are exploring additional, legal ways to generate revenue. One solution is cannabis ecotourism, which combines the principles of agritourism, already in our code, with cannabis,” said the County.
District 3 Supervisor Martin Huberty said, “I don’t think it merits the amount of angst that it [cannabis ecotourism] puts out into the community. In the four years that I’ve been at the visitor's bureau, I have not had one call regarding cannabis tourism. I just don’t think that it’s something we need to deal with right now.”
Garamendi disagreed with Huberty, stating that it was an issue he gets calls about all the time and something the county does need to address. However, he did express his support for the county exploring the possibility of making cannabis an agricultural product that would make it eligible to fall under the ecotourism category.
District 4 Supervisor Amanda Folendorf expressed her concerns about adding cannabis to this industry when there are already problems with the wine-tasting industry. She emphasized that some problems need to be addressed before thinking about adding cannabis to the list.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Feb. 14 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.