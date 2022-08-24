Multiple reports of a student bringing ammunition to Mark Twain Elementary School have been investigated by police, though no ammunition or weapons were found on campus.
School administration also mentioned social media posts that are being monitored.
The Angels Camp Police Department has stated that the reports were received by their department on Wednesday and were "fully investigated."
In a message to parents, principal Lisa Shaw stated that police would be present Thursday morning on campus due to the safety concern.
"It was reported earlier today that a student brought bullets and shotgun shells to school. This incident was fully investigated by the Administration. No bullets were found. There was no report of any weapons by any students," Shaw stated. "I am also aware of the posting on social media and will continue to monitor it. I applaud all students for talking to their parents about their safety concerns and showing them the social media posts."
A morning staff meeting is planned for tomorrow at the school in addition to an increased police presence.