A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder after another man was found dead in an area located off of Camp 9 Road in Vallecito.
The alleged murder is the second to occur in Calaveras County within the span of a week.
Authorities say that Donald Baldwin of Vallecito was found responsible for the suspected shooting death of the victim, whose name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Deputies from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene after a report was received just after 3 p.m. on Thursday that a deceased male had been discovered in an area accessed from Camp 9 Road, a rural stretch of road that was the site of a previous unsolved murder in 1994 involving a dismembered body.
An investigation of the crime is ongoing and in its early stages, the sheriff’s office stated on Friday. Investigators processed the crime scene through the day and night, concluding their efforts at mid-morning on Friday.
“The area where the decedent was located appeared to be a site where numerous vehicles and trailers were present. Calaveras Code Compliance was contacted due to electrical issues as well as the dumping of sewage, waste, and garbage,” the sheriff’s office said. “Animal Services was contacted to assist in taking temporary custody of four dogs as well as 23 cats which were living in one of the trailers.”
Baldwin was booked into the county jail on charges of murder, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person. Court records show he has no previous criminal history in Calaveras County.
On June 26, another local man, 66-year-old Ralph McGaughran, was arrested at a Rail Road Flat residence for the shooting death of his neighbor, which allegedly occurred due to a dispute over McGaughran’s “unsafe” target shooting.