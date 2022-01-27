A resolution was brought forth at this week's board of supervisors meeting for Calaveras County employees to receive up to 80 hours of paid sick leave.
Federal funding for COVID-19-related leave ended in September of 2021. According to deputy county administrative officer Judy Hawkins, this created a problem for county employees who caught COVID-19 outside of work. Only employees who contracted the virus while on the job could receive paid administrative leave. This meant that employees who contracted the virus outside of work would have to rely on their sick pay, which some do not have enough of to sustain themselves during quarantine.
The resolution seeks to extend paid sick leave to permanent and temporary full-time employees, regardless of where they contracted the virus. This comes after a significant increase in cases among county workers during the Omicron surge. According to Hawkins, “In October we only had six cases, in November none, December six, we are now up 56 just for the month of January.” This is among county employees alone.
The board unanimously passed the resolution and back pay will be provided for employees back to Jan. 1.
Broadband consortium resolution
Another resolution passed by the board called for forming the Central Sierra Broadband Utility Zone Consortium, which would be an association between Calaveras County and the surrounding counties of Amador, Alpine, Mariposa, and Tuolumne.
The goal of the consortium is to make said counties eligible for funding from the California Advanced Services Fund (CASF) to better improve broadband infrastructure.
Calaveras County was previously a member of the Central Sierra Connect (CSC) broadband consortium which consisted of the same counties. The consortium was disbanded after its sponsorship by Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency ended.
There were a few questions and concerns raised by District 2 supervisor Jack Garamendi and District 5 supervisor Benjamin Stopper, but the resolution was ultimately passed unanimously.
District 3 supervisor Merita Callaway stated, “I feel like the more opportunities we have to plug possible holes that we should do it and be part of our neighbors. … The private sector has to be part of this. I mean government can say what we want, but unless we want to foot the bill, it has to be a partnership. This is another opportunity along with RCRC (Rural County Representatives of California) and whatever else is out there, and I think we should participate.”
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8 at 9 a.m., available for viewing in-person at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas, or online via the county website, where meeting agendas are also posted.