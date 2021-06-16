Authorities are searching New Melones Lake for the body of a 35-year-old Georgia man who reportedly drowned Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased man, who has not been named “out of respect for the victim’s family,” had jumped off of a boat into the water to assist his brother, a 33-year-old man from Merced, who had jumped off before him and was experiencing difficulty swimming, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reported.
“As the brother was swimming to assist, someone in the boat threw a life preserver to the male experiencing difficulty. He was able to use the life preserver to stay afloat and eventually get back on the boat,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Unfortunately, the brother, who entered the water to assist, also began experiencing difficulties and went underwater.”
Those on the boat were not able to locate the man and subsequently notified the sheriff’s office at approximately 4 p.m.
A team comprised of the Calaveras County Marine Safety Division, sheriff’s office dive team, Tuolumne County Marine Safety Division, rangers from the Bureau of Reclamation, Calaveras Search and Rescue, and a K-9 specially trained to search for drowning victims in water from the Wilderness Finders WOOF Search Dog Team responded to assist in looking for the victim's body, which has not yet been found.
“The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer its most sincere condolences to the family. This is an unfortunate reminder to follow general safety precautions while swimming,” the sheriff’s office said. “Some cautions include: always swim within the limits of your ability, always wear a flotation device, stay within designated swim areas and avoid using alcohol to excess prior to engaging in water activities.”