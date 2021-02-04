With the regional stay-at-home order now lifted, local businesses are opening their doors for Covid-conscious activities.
Winter Wine Pass in El Dorado County
The Carson Road Wineries, an informal association of wineries located on and around Carson Road, east of Placerville, in El Dorado County, have announced their latest cooperative: a socially distant and Covid-aware opportunity for customers to taste their wines now that the regional lockdown has been lifted. Their concept is “Winter Wine Pass” and includes tasting at eight wineries in the Carson Road group, along with discounts intended to pay back the ticket price.
This unique and timely offering allows ticket holders to enjoy wine flights at all eight of the Carson Road Wineries from Feb. 1 through March 31. The Pass is $40 per person and $75 per couple. Winter Wine Passes can be purchased at www.carsonroadwineries.com.
“We are very happy to be open to serve our customers. As we’ve seen, the rules and conditions for our wineries may change at any time. We stand ready to provide the best wine tasting experience available for our club members and customers.” said Guy Herriot of Fenton Herriot Vineyards.
“Customers will get their ticket investment back by buying wines with a $5 discount at each winery for the first wine purchased by ticket holders,” noted Mike Owen from Crystal Basin Cellars.
“We wanted to give customers time and personal space to visit our wineries on their timeframe over two winter months. It is beautiful in our area in the winter and not enough visitors get to see it. There are so many unique versions of hospitality in our area to experience!” said Danica Olivo, co-owner of Nello Olivo Winery.
Participating Wineries are Findelton Estate Winery, Fenton Herriott Vineyards, diVittorio Winery, Crystal Basin Cellars, Myka Cellars, Red Poets-Skyhawk Lane, Via Romano Vineyards and Nello Olivo Winery.
Sutter Creek Gallery has a new home
Sutter Creek Gallery is now open again in the heart of Sutter Creek at 40 Main Street. Beginning Feb. 6, local art is displayed and custom matting and framing services are offered at the new location. Gallery artists are excited to have a new home to show their original paintings, prints and cards, photographs, jewelry, pottery, gourds and fiber arts. New artwork is continuously introduced, making each visit a special experience.
While the gallery was being set up, owners Judy Day and Sandra Campbell were encouraged by the number of people looking forward to the opening and by reactions to the news on media outlets.
The gallery provides some of the best framing services in the area with competitive prices utilizing about 75 different styles of frames and a variety of mat colors. The gallery will frame personal works of art, your favorite piece purchased elsewhere, or any artwork purchased at the gallery, all to match individual tastes and décor.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday through Monday. Contact the gallery at (209) 267-0228 or suttercreekgallery@gmail.com. The gallery’s website, www.suttercreekgallery.com, features individual pages on each artist and provides news about upcoming shows. Updates are also provided on the gallery’s Facebook page.