The Copperopolis’ outmoded medical clinic will be moving to a new location in spring 2021 – a 3,900-square-foot building in the town square with plenty of room for growth.
The primary care clinic, which will be operated by Dignity Health, is nearly three times the size of its predecessor and will offer point-of-care testing, as well as rotating chiropractic and behavioral health services. It is projected to serve up to 50 patients daily.
“One of the things that we hope this nice, shiny building will do for us is attract some specialists from the Valley,” President/CEO of Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) – Dignity Health Doug Archer said following Monday’s project kickoff ceremony. “For basic clinic follow-up or post-ops, if you live here in Copper, it will be a lot more convenient.”
The project is fully funded for just under $1.2 million, with $672,000 provided by local donors. Fundraising efforts were headed by the MTMC Foundation and the Calaveras County’s health care district.
The Mark Twain Health Care District, which has leased the county’s hospital to Dignity Health for three decades, spent years mulling a new location for Copperopolis’ clinic to better serve the community of 3,600, according to President Lin Reed.
“This clinic is so needed. The expansion of the size and the staff, and the capability of the services – everybody has been waiting for this for a long time,” Reed said.
The clinic is just one essential service that has made the move to the town square in recent months, along with the local post office.
CV Development Partners, who purchased the square, the nearby golf course and surrounding property in 2018, plan to eventually build a hospital near the square. According to developer Mike Fletcher, the new clinic is a step toward that goal.
“Without a doubt, the No. 1 concern for everyone that I talked to that live and reside in the community is having access to good health care,” Fletcher said. “It just represented a great opportunity to modernize, to increase the size of it, to create the services within it.”
If finished by its projected date of April 2021, the new clinic will be the third to be unveiled in Calaveras County within a two-year span. In October of 2019, the Valley Springs Health and Wellness Center opened as the first clinic owned and operated by the health care district. Shortly after, another long-awaited clinic, operated by Dignity Health, was completed in Angels Camp.