While it may seem like summer only just ended, more snow is on the way Friday and Saturday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting snow down to as low as 4,000 feet on Friday, with the snow level rising to 5,500 to 6,500 feet by Friday afternoon.
Ebbetts Pass is expected to receive 2- to 3-inches of snow in the storm. Chain control and travel delays are expected in the higher elevations Friday and into Saturday.
Ebbetts, Monitor and Sonora passes will remain temporarily closed through the weekend, but these closures will be reassessed on Monday.