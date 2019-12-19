The Calaveras County Arts Council is preparing for its next show. It is seeking artworks from area creators for “Love Makes the World go ’Round,” which opens at the council’s Gallery Store in San Andreas on Jan. 10.
“Start 2020 with love,” says an arts council release. “Bring in art that explores and celebrates love. Love of life. Love of one special person. Love of animals. Love of family. Love of community. Love of state, country or planet, or even just love of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches!”
Pieces from all ages are encouraged and accepted. Works should be dropped off at the gallery, 22 N. Main St., San Andreas, from Jan. 6 through 8. Two-dimensional creations should be wired and ready to hang. Art is free to enter from arts council members, and costs $15 per piece from nonmembers. Memberships are $35 for individuals, $50 for families and $75 for businesses at calaverasarts.org.
The show is open from Jan. 10 to Feb. 17, and a reception celebrates the show and sale from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 13.
“Let love fight hate, and make the world go ’round,” the release said.
“We wanted to start the new year on a positive, uplifting note,” said Executive Director Kathy Mazzaferro. “Love is universal and this gives our artists a broad theme to work within.”
The arts council’s “Gifts of Affordable Art” sale continues through Jan. 6 at the Gallery Store, which is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Mazzaferro recommends that visitors call before coming to the gallery to be sure someone is onsite.
The arts council is also staging a meeting with artists from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Gallery Store.
“What would you like to see happen at the Arts Council Gallery Store in 2020?” said a release. “Join us at the gallery to share ideas about shows for the gallery, and how we can best serve our area artists in the new year.”
In other art news:
Artists should prepare their daffodils and other springtime scenes for the 22nd annual Spring Obsession Art Competition at Ironstone Vineyards outside Murphys. The show is presented at the winery from March 7 to May 10 in two categories. Entries for the theme division, “An Obsession with Daffodils,” must be delivered to the winery by Jan. 10; pieces in the open division must be delivered by Feb. 1. The entry fee is $35 for up to two pieces in the theme division and $35 for up to four entries in the open division.
Cash prizes and ribbons are awarded, and all of the art is for sale. For more, visit ironstonevineyards.com or call 728-1251.