The Public Health division of the Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) was one of nine agencies and departments recognized in California this month for their efforts to improve access to health services within their communities.
“(Calaveras County Public Health) was the recipient of the 2019 Advancing Health Equity Awards’ Catalyst Health Equity Practice Award for its work to improve oral health in the underserved, rural county,” read a news release issued by the California Endowment, the state’s largest health foundation, which presented the awards on Dec. 3.
“Bringing health equity to all Californians requires public health departments to think outside of traditional medical interventions and practices to reduce and eradicate health disparities experienced by California’s poor and marginalized communities,” said Dr. Anthony Iton, senior vice president of the California Endowment, in the release. “Through Calaveras County Public Health Division’s efforts to execute a data collection plan, they were able to identify gaps in services and help address the unmet oral health needs of the residents of this underserved, rural county.”
The localized program addressing oral health in Calaveras County began in 2018, when HHSA received designated funding from the state, reaped from tobacco taxes collected under Proposition 63, according to Kelsey Holmes, who began working with HHSA in 2018 as a health education specialist for oral health. Now the health education program manager, Holmes worked with a team of public health employees to gather data on oral health care access in Calaveras County, which included interviews, 800 surveys of citizens across all demographics, and even visiting county stores to analyze the prices of toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss.
The team quickly found that there was very limited data regarding oral health in the rural county prior to their efforts, Holmes said.
Some of the insights gained from their findings are that nearly half of all Calaveras County residents drive 30 minutes or more to get to the dentist, and 70% of residents surveyed answered that they either needed dental work that they did not receive or simply did not receive dental care.
Additionally, 44% of Calaveras County residents have lost teeth, while nearly 20% lost six or more teeth and 5% had no teeth.
“There’s more to data than numbers. It’s the story that’s being told behind it,” Holmes said. “By collecting this data, we found all this information about our community that we were able to act upon.”
Holmes and her team developed a Community Needs Assessment and an Oral Health Improvement Plan based on their findings, which are available for viewing on the oral health section of the Calaveras County Public Health website, publichealth.calaverasgov.us.
Some of the key demographics found to be most impacted by poor oral health were children, the elderly and those with low incomes. Those groups often overlap, Holmes said, but not always.
Regarding the oral care deficits in the community, the team found that the top three areas in need of improvement were education, access and motivation.
“The cultural mentality around oral health in the past is that it hasn’t been an option to have access to oral health care and products. People don’t think they’re able to have a healthy mouth or keep their teeth. We want to change the mindset. It is possible and it is important,” Holmes said.
One program that has already been implemented by HHSA to help remedy the deficits is a collaboration with Common Ground Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels, in which those who receive meals are also provided with free oral hygiene kits.
“The reason why all of this is really important is it’s not just about your mouth,” Holmes said. “Things that happen in your mouth affect what happens in your body. A lot of chronic conditions are linked to oral care (and) keeping your mouth healthy is part of keeping your whole body healthy.”
In submitting the application for the Health Equity Award, the HHSA Oral Health Program team highlighted other historic research showing that people in rural areas live shorter lives than those in more urban settings, regardless of demographics.
“There’s lots of speculation as to why,” Holmes said. But a key reason for collecting data in rural counties is to provide meaningful insight into questions like these.
“Data is a resource,” she said. “If certain areas have resources and certain areas don’t, there is a disparity. (We’re) working to decrease that disparity by getting more data.”