Habitat for Humanity Calaveras seeks applicants for homes and home repairs

Habitat for Humanity Calaveras has big plans in the county, and the nonprofit is currently seeking applicants for a workforce housing project in Copperopolis and home repairs countywide.
Habitat Calaveras Executive Director Scott Behiel said that he thought people would be surprised by the wide range of those who qualify for Habitat’s programs in the county.
“In all of our programs this year, anybody with a family of one to four in the household can make up to $60,250, and if their household is larger than that, they can go up to almost $80,000” in order to qualify, he said. “We’re not exclusively for poor people. We don’t give homes to people. To be able to earn one of our homes, you have to put in 500 hours of sweat equity; you have to have a 640 credit score; you have to qualify for a low-interest mortgage … but it’s a lot easier to qualify for the mortgages we’re talking about than going to your local bank.”
Behiel said that current housing programs are aimed at working people in the community who have a stable income, but who can’t quite afford a home.
“You have to have a job, two years on the job. So it’s for a lot of the people who work in the community – grocery store clerks – it’s for people that make up to $30 an hour,” he said. “It’s not just low-income. In fact, the closer you make it to the $60,000, the better chance you have of qualifying for a house.”
Applicants must also be currently living in substandard housing arrangements, Behiel said. Among other ways to qualify, if the rent is 30% of income, this counts as substandard.
Behiel said that the business model for Habitat for Humanity in California has evolved over time because of the high cost of housing in the state.
“We have to offer houses to people that make more money so that we can make more money on the houses, so that we can make earn enough profit on those houses to subsidize the lower-income folks,” he said. “So instead of starting at lower-income, and having to subsidize all that with no funds, now we’re using the higher-income properties so that we can go back and help the lower.”
The most ambitious project in the works is a new subdivision off North Main Street in Angels Camp on a donated 17-acre parcel across from the organization’s administrative headquarters.
“It’s about a 100-home subdivision, and it will include probably some condominiums for very low-income people, and it will include mostly single-family residences for workforce housing,” Behiel said. “We’re trying to do something unprecedented, not only in Calaveras County, but in California. Because of land cost here, it’s hard to get subdivisions off the ground. We got the land donated for free, but we still have to do all the millions of dollars in infrastructure work just to get the paper lot, just so we can build. So it’s an expensive, arduous process.”
The nonprofit is currently working with Angels Camp officials to carry out the project, Behiel said.
“We’re working in partnership with the city,” he said. “The city has a housing element with goals that it has to try to meet. And if we’re successful, we’ll check all the boxes, and we’ll take care of the entire city’s housing element.”
Behiel said that he hopes to start building and selling new homes on the property in the next two to three years.
“Once we start building, we’ll probably crank it out in between five and 10 years,” he said. “It’s going to be demand-driven.”
This year, Habitat Calaveras was chosen as a Nonprofit of the Year by Frank Bigelow, assemblyman for the state’s District 5, which includes Calaveras County.
“He knows we’re trying to do something different, something they say can’t be done,” Behiel said.
Along with the subdivision, the organization’s main focuses at the moment are a home repair program and a project to build five homes in the county over the next three years, Behiel said.
“We just received a $110,000 grant from United States Department of Agriculture to allow us to do home repairs for lower-income folks,” Behiel said. “We do critical home repairs; we do roofs, decks. We do a lot of Americans with Disabilities Act (modifications), so we’ll change up a bathroom to make it universally accessible. And so we do that, replace windows, siding – whatever someone needs.”
A wide range of people can qualify for home repairs, Behiel said.
“A family of four can make up to $60,000 and still qualify,” he said. “If they’re senior citizens, or if they have a disability, or if they’re extremely low income, we’ll give them a $2,000 subsidy toward a repair … and then anything the job runs over that, we’ll finance interest free for, say, seven years … . So, we’re offering home repairs less expensively – still quality licensed work – but affordable. And I have $110,000, and I have to spend that in two years, so I have to go out and find people that need a home repair.”
In addition, Habitat Calaveras recently purchased a plot of land in Copperopolis and is looking for the right applicant for a new home on the property, to be built this spring.
“It’s a cute little house. It’s three bedroom, two bath, two-car garage, 1,225 square feet. We’re going to have a front and back porch,” he said. “Back porch looks out over Lake Tulloch and Bear Mountain. It’s really beautiful. It’s going to be a killer house. It’s going to go for about $300,000, and two people making minimum wage can qualify for that house.”
Behiel said that the local community has provided a lot of support to the organization, which raised $45,000 this year at its annual Hoedown for Habitat fundraiser in Murphys Community Park in August.
“This community has been really, really great,” he said. “I really appreciate the community and what they’ve done in supporting us.”
Those interested in donating, volunteering or applying for Habitat for Humanity Calaveras programs can contact the organization by phone at 754-5331, online at habitatcalaveras.org or in person at 536 N. Main St., Angels Camp.