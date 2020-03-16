Amid ever-tightening state and federal directives to practice social distancing to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, some area businesses are temporarily closing their doors.
On March 11, Gov. Gavin Newsom made an executive order directing gatherings of 250 people or more to be canceled. On Sunday, Newsom said seniors and immunocompromised people should be isolating themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. He also called for all bars, nightclubs, brew pubs and wineries to shut down and for restaurants to reduce capacity by half.
Reiterating the severity of the outbreak, President Donald Trump on Monday called on all Americans to cancel gatherings of more than 10 people.
Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys announced Monday that the winery “will not be open for tasting and tours until further notice” out of concern for the health of staff and patrons.
The winery, open from 11a.m.-4 p.m., will have staff available on-site to facilitate the pick-up of any wine and food.
Also, all online orders will be an additional 10% off for members and non-members alike to offset shipping costs.
Starting Wednesday, Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort will be closed until April 1, the Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians announced Monday.
Team members will be compensated, and benefits and eligibility will not be interrupted.
“In the primary interest of protecting the safety of our guests and employees and in an effort to play our part in slowing the progression of this virus, we feel that the temporary closure of Jackson Rancheria is the most responsible decision at this time,” said Chairman Adam Dalton in a press release. “We send our sincere condolences to those directly affected by the coronavirus and applaud the brave healthcare workers and local communities and governments who are working to address this public health crisis.”
The casino has no reported cases of COVID-19, according to the release.
All casino, hotel and RV park operations will close, but Jackson Rancheria’s 24-hour General Store & Gas Station will remain open.
Jackson Rancheria guests will be refunded for reservations and tickets purchased during the closure period.
Harrah’s Northern California, a neighboring casino in Ione that hasn’t reported any cases of COVID-19, will remain open, according to a spokesperson for Harrah’s.
To urge social distancing, the casino has limited the number of players at table games to three, turned off every other slot machine, cleaned and sanitized all gaming machines at least every two hours, canceled all slot and blackjack tournaments and canceled bus routes.
At Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp, the business offices, golf course and CAMPS will remain open.
“We acknowledge that the COVID-19 virus has impacted everyone in California to such an extent that restaurants and entertainment facilities have been suggested to limit the number of guests in their premises at one time,” the resort stated Monday. “All Greenhorn Resort facilities are continuing with full-service operations.”
The resort’s health and safety measures have “always been designated to address the broad spectrum of viruses and are now elevated to address the concerns of the COVID-19 virus. This includes everything from handwashing procedures, common area cleaning, sanitization products and procedures, cleaning products and procedures.”
Calls to the Sierra Inn in San Andreas, the Murphys Historic Hotel and the Hotel Leger Restaurant and Saloon in Mokelumne Hill went to voicemail Monday.
Hawg Dawgs, a gourmet hot dog and steak eatery in Valley Springs is keeping its doors open for now.
The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce named the restaurant the winner of the Small Business of the Year in January.
Owner Louis Menard said Monday that he’s had to cancel two upcoming events, and business has been slow since Friday.
Along with ramping up sanitation procedures, Hawg Dawgs is following the half-capacity rule Newsom put in place, Menard said. That limits the number of its patrons to about 24 at a time.
“The easy thing would be just to close, but I’ve got 17 people that need a paycheck,” Menard said, adding that Hawg Dawgs may end up switching to take-out only, following suit with many Bay Area and L.A. restaurants. “We’re also trying to maintain a sense of normalcy, give people comfort, try to have something stable and normal. We’re doing St. Patty’s Day dinner tomorrow and steak night on Wednesday, and just trying to keep people smiling.”