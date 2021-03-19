A preliminary hearing for Benjamin Robitaille, charged with assaulting and seriously injuring Calaveras County Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Albert Alt at a Valley Springs bar on Oct. 12, 2019, has unearthed details regarding Alt’s alleged sexual misconduct earlier that night.
The county CAO was appointed to his position six months prior to the barroom incident, despite previous allegations of workplace misconduct and pleading guilty to insurance fraud in 2000. He submitted a brief letter of resignation to the Board of Supervisors that was announced on March 16 following a lengthy closed session.
On March 2 at the county courthouse, Alt testified during a preliminary hearing regarding his alleged assault at The Range, a bar located near La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Alt said the beating left him with permanently impaired vision and dental pain.
In the hours before the incident, Alt had spent the day competing in a golf tournament at La Contenta to raise funds for the Calaveras High School baseball team. He recalled buying “six or seven” drinks between 12:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and had also brought a cooler with drinks, the court transcript reads.
Alt claimed he later left La Contenta to listen to music at The Range. However, management at La Contenta have confirmed statements made by Robitaille’s attorney Kenneth Foley that Alt was asked to leave the golf club after touching several women inappropriately.
“Do you recall at La Contenta on multiple occasions putting your hand under the skirts and pants of the females working there that night?” Foley asked Alt, who was dismissed from answering the question by visiting Judge Susan Harlan.
Alt said he was confronted by Robitaille while he was coming out of the bathroom at The Range later that evening.
“As I thought he was trying to cross in, I didn’t know who he was, and he said something to the effect that I had bought his girlfriend a drink. And I had no idea that [the woman] was his girlfriend or they were boyfriend and girlfriend,” Alt stated. While at The Range, he bought a drink for a La Contenta employee, a woman with whom he’d had previous interactions.
Alt asserted that he was punched repeatedly by Robitaille and attempted to punch him back, though he could not remember if he had hit Robitaille. There were reportedly no other witnesses to the fight.
A responding law enforcement officer testified that he arrived at the scene at approximately 11 p.m. that night to find Alt on his hands and knees near the bathroom, bleeding profusely with serious facial injuries. He said the bar had to be cleared by officers due to the disruptive behavior of the patrons.
Alt was transported to a Modesto hospital for treatment and was reportedly unable to identify Robitaille in a police lineup several days later, though he identified the suspect in the courtroom during the hearing.
Robitaille was arrested the day after the incident and may face up to seven years in prison for charges of assault and battery, and an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury.
A resident of Valley Springs, Robitaille has no prior felony charges in Calaveras County. A trial date has yet to be set for the case, which was assigned to the California Office of the Attorney General in November 2019.
Regarding Alt’s resignation, few reasons have been provided for his stepping down.
His resignation letter reads, “I am writing to inform you that effective at 8 a.m. on June 2, 2021, I will resign from my position as County Administrative Officer. My resignation is voluntary and irrevocable. I have enjoyed serving the Board of Supervisors and the citizens of Calaveras County and am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together during my tenure.”
Board Chair Ben Stopper has stated that Alt’s resignation was submitted a few days before the March 16 meeting and that he believed that Alt was on medical leave for a short period of time prior to that.
District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway told the Enterprise on March 18 that the board had not been provided with Robitaille’s preliminary hearing transcript.
On Feb. 23, Alt was the subject of a public employee performance evaluation during the closed session of a board meeting.
Alt's three-year contract with the county was set to expire in April of 2022. The contract states that Alt may resign at any time or instead of being terminated by the Board of Supervisors, should they choose to terminate his employment during a closed session.
The board has directed staff to bring forward a resolution at the board’s next meeting to appoint Deputy CAO Christa Von Latta as interim CAO.