The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 8 passed a resolution to increase the recruitment incentive to $10,000 for new deputies.
This will be paid to new hires over the course of three years. The original amount was $5,000 for new hires and transferring officers.
“Law enforcement officer positions have become increasingly difficult to fill and retain due to the competitive nature of counties and cities experiencing the same or higher level of vacancies across the state of California. Agencies are competing for the same few deputies who are either job searching or graduating from the Police Academy,” the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office wrote in a social media post on Feb. 8.
New hires relocating to Calaveras County from over 50 miles away can also receive a $2,000 relocation incentive.
Update on the Tree Mortality Program
Back in 2017, the Board of Supervisors implemented the Tree Mortality Program under TSS Consultants. The goal of the program is to survey dead or dying trees that have been affected by the explosion of bark beetle population and drought. It was funded through former governor Jerry Brown's state of emergency grants.
Fast forward to 2022, Calaveras County Director of Emergency Services John Osbourn and Tree Mortality Program Manager Tad Mason offered an update on the program at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
According to TSS Consultants’ report, “Since the program began there have been 37 projects completed and over 10,500 hazardous trees have been removed.” There were 1,049 trees removed in 2021 alone.
On the topic of what is done with the removed trees, Mason stated, “As these trees are removed, of course, our contractors are seeking out the highest and best use for that timber. Some of the logs are going to local sawmills, some are going into composting operations, and some actually go to animal bedding.”
There have also been efforts to improve clean up of the removal sights and remove the leftover “fuel,” according to Osbourn.
After conducting surveys across the county, the program “came up with a new inventory of hazard trees for removal. That inventory will result in several new projects involving just over 1,100 private properties. Not including (the) BLM (Bureau of Land Management) and Forestry Service.”
District 3 supervisor Merita Callaway asked Osbourn if the program was doing any outreach to local tree trimming businesses. He explained that while the program does put out a bid for the projects that local businesses can pursue, any tree company from across the state can do the same. It was also explained that a low bidder takes priority over a local business.