The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Office of Education.
Momentum continues to build in the expansion of Career Technical Education (CTE) as more stakeholders join the ranks. A new grant for $35,000 was just received from the California Health Care Foundation (CHCF) to help build health educational career pathways in the Rural Motherlode Region. Additionally, the Mark Twain Health Care District has just approved a $25,000 grant.
Local high school students will be offered increasing opportunities to purse medical and health service programs. Grant money, along with the recent annual pledge from Mark Twain Medical Center, will significantly impact pathways for students who are preparing for careers in the health care field.
Continued effort from the Calaveras Education Workforce Development has resulted in acquiring new partners to fight the increasing healthcare professional shortages in rural and low-income communities. The on-going mission is to expand healthcare service curriculum by September of 2021 for sophomore and junior high school students. In addition, there are efforts to create internships and hands-on hospital and clinic arrangements for students.
The CHCF is a nonprofit, independent philanthropy organization focused on grantmaking that will improve California’s health care system. President and CEO of the CHCF Sandra R. Hernández, MD, shared that, “An effective health workforce doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the result of focused and coordinated investment at all levels. Pipeline programs like this one are especially important because they reduce local shortages and produce health professionals who understand the needs of their community.”
Chief Executive Officer of the Mark Twain Health Care District Dr. Randall Smart shared his enthusiasm for partnering with the school system. He said, “The Mark Twain Health Care District is strongly committed to supporting our youth. We want every student to have the educational opportunity to explore the exciting and rewarding world of healthcare service. Our future depends on these young adults using their incredible skills to serve the sick and disabled. This partnership with the Calaveras County Office of Education will serve our county well.”
Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik expressed his excitement for the students of Calaveras county. “The financial support from these partners demonstrate how high-quality programs can be developed and grown in the Motherlode. The efforts of the Calaveras Education Workforce Development initiative and CCOE are paying off for our students.”