If a stranger knocks on your door between the hours of 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, it might be worth lending them your ears.
Five people from Evangelista Community Relations (ECR), a state-contracted Census outreach organization, will be canvassing neighborhoods to provide information about Census 2020 and how residents can participate, according to a Feb. 25 press release from the Calaveras County Economic and Community Development Department.
Canvassers began in Mokelumne Hill last week, and they’re currently going door-to-door in San Andreas. Next week, they’ll be in Angels Camp.
The idea is to give citizens an opportunity to ask questions about Census 2020, methods for completing the nine-question survey and voice any concerns they may have.
ECR plans on reaching out to more than 15,000 Sierra Foothills residents, with an emphasis on Latino and Tribal populations, the release states.
The U.S. Census will mail out online reporting information to residents on Mar. 12, 2020, and its website is anticipated to go live on the same date. The U.S. Census officially begins on April 1, 2020, and concludes on April 30, 2020.
The Census questionnaire responses “determine federal funding allocations for schools, health care, veterans, seniors, housing, roads and vital public safety services for Calaveras County,” the release reads.