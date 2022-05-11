Booking Log

Tuesday, May 3

Howard Scott Barron, 59, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. at Lake Camanche and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.

Gabriel Ray Gurion, 24, of West Point, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. at the Dollar General in West Point and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge and violating probation.

Wednesday, May 4

James Authur Leonard, 60, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

