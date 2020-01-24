Authorities seized 185 plants and found numerous environmental hazards in a marijuana bust at a residence near the shoreline of Lake Tulloch on Jan. 21, according to a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The grow site was located in the garage of a house in the 100 block of Poker Flat Road in Copperopolis.
Upon entry, the garage and residence were immediately ventilated due to high levels of carbon dioxide presenting a health hazard. The source was a device that burns liquid propane gas, deputies discovered. Liquid fertilizers and chemicals were also found in the garage.
A hose had been routed from the growing area and into a storm drain to remove excess liquid. Authorities are still looking into whether the drain is connected to an adjacent seasonal creek or drainage that feeds Lake Tulloch, Sgt. Greg Stark told the Enterprise.
The investigators will be coordinating with the appropriate allied agencies for possible additional charges.
Calaveras County Code Compliance responded and posted (Red Tagged) the residence against occupancy due to numerous electrical and other safety hazards as well.
No one was arrested or present at the residence at the time of the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.