A rift between the district attorney’s office and the presiding superior court judge in Calaveras County has evidently widened in recent weeks with an onslaught of disqualifications based on perceived bias filed against the judge.
Since April 27, Calaveras County District Attorney Barbara Yook’s office has filed dozens of California Code of Civil Procedure (CCP) 170.6’s against Calaveras County Superior Court Judge Timothy Healy, disqualifying the judge from sitting on most criminal cases in the county.
In California, CCP 170.6 allows a one-time opportunity for litigants to disqualify a judge who is prejudiced against a party or a party’s cause.
Yook has not provided a reason behind the perceived bias and is not required to do so under state law, similar to the requirements for the disqualification of a juror.
The act of filing many 170.6 disqualifications against one judge is often called “papering.”
According to J. Clark Kelso, Professor of Law at McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific, such situations are rare but do happen in California courts, creating waves throughout the judicial system and sometimes requiring intervention from the state judicial council and chief justice.
“Every now and then, a prosecutor’s office or the public defender’s office will decide that a judge has done something that, in their mind, has made them biased or unfit to sit on a criminal case,” Kelso said. “What we can be sure of is, if this is going to continue for any period of time, there is going to be some pressure put on the parties who are involved to get this fixed; because it’s not healthy, and it’s not in the interest in the administration of justice for this sort of problem to continue indefinitely.”
Court records show that many criminal cases in Calaveras County have been reassigned to other judicial officers including county Commissioner Traci Witry and visiting judges from surrounding counties.
Currently, the Calaveras County Superior Court has two judges, with Healy historically presiding over most criminal cases.
In small counties, the papering of a judge can stretch thin the local court system and create tensions with neighboring jurisdictions that are providing visiting judicial officers.
“A backlog will build up,” Kelso said. “With statutory speedy trial requirements, there can come a point when the system just breaks down.”
According to Kelso, disagreements between judges and litigants usually cannot be solved with the removal of a judge from office.
“There is really no way of removing a judge like that unless there is a recall or the judge has done something (illegal),” he said. “A judge is not going to be removed because the DA wants them removed.”
Healy was elected in November 2014 and sworn into office in January 2015. Prior to his election, he worked as a deputy district attorney in San Joaquin County.
Yook has held the public office position of district attorney since 2010.
This is not the first time that the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office has barred Healy based on perceived bias. In 2018, the office filed motions to disqualify the judge from approximately 35 cases, citing that he had expressed bias towards a public defense attorney.
The California Judicial Council declined to comment regarding the most recent disqualifications filed against Healy, stating “the Judicial Council doesn’t get involved or comment on individual cases or judicial/attorney actions/decisions.”