On Saturday June 11, a small airplane crashed into New Melones Lake. The plane was spotted around 2:35 p.m. upside down in the middle of the reservoir, according to posts made on Facebook in a Neighborhood Watch group. The pilot was able to vacate the aircraft and was unharmed. There were no other passengers on the airplane, a Maule MX-7 fitted with pontoons for water landing.
Lt. Greg Stark, of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the crash occurred when the pilot lost control while “practicing his takeoff and landings with the pontoons” on the lake.
The pilot’s name has not been released, and no further information is available at this time.