Anthony Daniel Ballard, 28, of Angels Camp, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and transported and released to Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto following a vehicle rollover accident on Highway 4 in Camp Connell on the evening of Aug. 27.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Ballard was driving westbound at an unknown rate of speed in a 1996 Ford F-250 when his vehicle drifted off the roadway while negotiating a left-hand curve east of Ottawa Drive. The vehicle rolled over, coming to rest on its roof on the shoulder of the roadway and trapping Ballard inside.
The Ebbetts Pass Fire District and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) responded to the accident and spent one hour extricating Ballard from the vehicle. Highway 4 between Ottawa and Meko drives was closed for two hours during the extrication and vehicle recovery.