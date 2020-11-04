Arnold resident Ammo Johnson, one of the artists at the Mountain Arts and Studio, has found a way to help her community in more ways than one.
Johnson has been gathering donations to provide groceries for local families in need with her “Food for All” initiative.
The fundraiser started on Sept. 29 and 10 families were helped within the first three weeks.
Johnson came to Arnold from the Bay Area two years ago and has had the Mountain Arts and Studio since January 2019. She’s been able to provide the community with instruction such as art classes at Ironstone Vineyards and miscellaneous art services at private birthday parties and Girl Scouts groups. On her website, Johnson also gives support and creative lessons to children who desire to engage in arts and crafts, story time and line dancing lessons.
Johnson has been able to incorporate the business into the fundraiser.
Local artists can donate pieces of art, collectibles and handmade goods to the Mountain Arts and Studio – the proceeds will go toward providing groceries for the nominated families each week, she said.
Local employee of Hazel Fischer Elementary School, Jessica Heinle, has been assisting Johnson with compiling a list of nominated families. She has been responsible for choosing the families each week that receive the donated groceries.
“The response has been amazing,” said Heinle. “The families are so grateful for the donation of groceries.”
When donating, “anything works,” according to Johnson, “no matter how big or small the contribution.”
Money donations are welcome as well as baked or canned goods.
Grocery store sprees are typically set for $200 per family, Johnson said.
The families change weekly, but some families were fortunate enough to receive multiple grocery donations from Johnson.
Johnson said she will continue the fundraiser for as long as possible – hopefully indefinitely if it has great community response.
To nominate a local family in need of a helping hand in Calaveras county, contact studio@mountainartsandstudio.com or call (925) 262-6770. To help further families in need of weekly groceries, send donations to studio@mountainartsandstudio.com through PayPal, or send cash or checks to Amorette Johnson at P.O. Box 3411, Arnold, CA 95223.
For more information, visit the “Food for All” tab on the website mountainartsandstudio.com.