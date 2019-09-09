Chickens of all ages are available for adoption at the Calaveras County fairgrounds after 156 roosters, hens and chicks were confiscated from an illegal marijuana grow in Copperopolis last month.
Only hens and chicks will be available for adoption, as the roosters have displayed aggression, according to rescuers.
The birds will be sold for $2.50 or $5 per pair at an adoption event at the fairgrounds Sept. 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All transactions are cash only, and buyers must bring their own carriers.
The chickens have been cared for by Calaveras County Animal Control Services (ACS) and fairgrounds staff since Aug. 28, when employees and volunteers spent many hours re-caging and transporting the birds.
A dog and cat found at the grow site were also taken into custody by ACS.
The fairgrounds are located at 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp.
For more information, contact ACS at (209) 754-6509.