The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a meeting at Murphys Community Park on July 26 to address crime statistics, provide safety information and “dispel rumors” that have been circulating in the area.

The meeting, which begins at 10 a.m. and is open to the public, will be attended by Sheriff Rick DiBasilio, sheriff’s office Public Information Officer Sgt. Greg Stark and representatives from other agencies including the California Highway Patrol and the Resource Connection.

For more information about the meeting and local crime, call the sheriff’s office at (209) 754-6500.

