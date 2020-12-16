Kevin Russell Szigeti, 25, of San Jose, was arrested on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop west of Copperopolis on Monday.
At around 4:50 p.m., the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a call regarding a possibly intoxicated driver traveling westbound on Highway 4 east of Telegraph Road in Copperopolis. A deputy patrolling the area pulled over a vehicle matching the description near the county line shortly afterwards, and contacted Szigeti, who was behind the wheel.
“During the deputy’s contact, he noted Szigeti had a difficult time standing on his own, a difficult time communicating with the deputy, and other observations consistent with a person who is intoxicated,” a press release from the sheriff’s office reads. “A California Highway Patrol Officer responded and confirmed that Szigeti was driving while impaired. Szigeti was arrested without incident.”
It was determined that Szigeti had a suspended license and a no-bail arrest warrant issued from the superior court in Santa Clara County.
“While searching the vehicle, the deputy located a loaded semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat,” the release reads. “Upon inspection, the firearm had no serial number. The deputy also located suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia (glass pipes), and suspected Methadone (without a prescription) inside the vehicle.”
Szigeti was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on three misdemeanor charges – driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and failure to appear following a written promise – and two felony charges – carrying a loaded firearm not registered to the owner, and use of a controlled substance while possessing a firearm.
“He is being held with no bail at this time,” the release reads. “The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens for alerting us of this possibly dangerous driver. Their information helped in getting this dangerous person off the street.”