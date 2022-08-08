At the Aug. 2 Angels Camp City Council meeting, the council announced amendments to how the city plans on spending CARES Act funds. They also announced a property purchase for new parking spaces in downtown Angels Camp.
Council announces amendment to the Community Development Block Grant Usage
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Angels Camp received relief funds through the CARES Act. These funds were broken up into three Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) with the first one coming in the amount of $68,004. These grants were intended to support small businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown—however, it has been required that the funds be spent before June 25, 2023.
After previous plans for the $68,004 grant fell through, the city proposed “upgrading the Utica Park kitchen to a commercial kitchen, including installing a generator. In conjunction with installing the generator, staff determined that fencing surrounding the generator is required to discourage theft,” according to the meeting pamphlet.
It was proposed that whatever was left over from the grant would be spent on signage at the park as well as ADA accessibility.
The second grant totaled $197,520 and the third $49,941. The city previously intended to use the third grant to make the commercial upgrades for the Utica Park kitchen in order to make it suitable for use during emergency situations such as people displaced by fires.
This was originally supposed to be handled by Destination Angels Camp (DAC) but due to federal guidelines, could not go through with the project. Instead of returning the grant, the council has decided to use the third grant to install new ADA bathrooms at Utica Park.
These funds must be spent before Dec. 31 of 2023. It was also confirmed that Pioneer Electric had won the bid for the generator and fencing project.
Council approves new parking lot in downtown Angels Camp
During the June 21 city council meeting it was decided during closed session that the city would make an offer on a vacant piece of land next to NAPA Auto Parts. The intent of this purchase is to convert the vacant property into a parking lot for “circulation improvements” as well as make it easier for emergency vehicles to navigate.
The city came to an agreement to purchase the property for $55,000. After conducting an environmental hazard assessment and opening escrow the city spent a total of $58,412.75.
“Funding is from parking in-lieu fees and RSTP (transportation) funds through the Calaveras Council of Governments,” reads the pamphlet.
The next Angels Camp City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on August 16 at 1404 Vallecito Rd, Angels Camp, CA 95222, or online viewing via Google Meet.
