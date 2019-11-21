Those wanting to brush up on their logging history might want to visit the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum in White Pines before December. The museum will be closing soon for the winter months.
The Logging Museum will close from Dec. 1 to April 1, depending on weather conditions, according to a release issued by the organization.
The museum features exhibits and information related to the history of the logging and lumber industries throughout the Sierra Nevada before the Gold Rush era to present-day operations. There are displays featuring antique logging equipment, DVDs and dioramas.
Those wanting to visit the museum can take Highway 4 east from Angels Camp to Arnold. Make a 45-degree left turn onto Blagen Road just past the Chevron station. Travel another mile, then take a left turn at the sign for the museum. A giant cedar pencil directs traffic to the parking area for the museum and the Arnold Rim Trail.