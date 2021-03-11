Rail Road Flat School to be transformed into center

While the closure of Rail Road Flat Elementary School last year was a heavy blow to the small town, a local nonprofit has been working to ensure that the former school campus will continue to serve the community, as it has for over 100 years.
The Blue Mountain Community Renewal Council (BMCRC) has leased the campus from Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) and plans on establishing a new community center on the property.
“It came about because the school district decided to close Rail Road Flat School, and Rail Road Flat School is a center of the community,” BMCRC board chair Susan McMorris said. “Because we have a couple of other projects under us there in Rail Road Flat, we were well aware of what was going on and the suffering that the community is going through with the loss of the school.”
The BMCRC has served Calaveras County for the past 20 years, primarily focusing on projects in the communities of West Point, Wilseyville, Glencoe and Rail Road Flat.
As an umbrella 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the BMCRC helps project managers to carry out projects by providing insurance coverage under the Non Profits Alliance Corp, assisting projects in seeking funding, training groups to fundraise and helping with advertising.
But the BMCRC has decided to take on the community center project on its own, which is outside of the scope of its normal functions.
McMorris said that the BMCRC is reaching out to local residents to determine what the community center will offer.
“Our vision is whatever the community wants it to be,” she said.
A computer lab was recently set up, which will offer the public access to eight donated computers with fiber-optic connections.
“The computer lab will be the first thing that’s actually alive and functional,” McMorris said. “We have two teachers who wish to teach. One’s teaching coding to the kids or to the adults, and the other wishes to teach adult computer literacy. That’s really valuable up here.”
McMorris said that many residents of the town and surrounding area don’t have connectivity, which makes remote learning difficult, among other challenges.
“They need to be online, and they don’t have that at home,” she said. “So, we’re giving them a place to do that.”
Many locals would also like to see a library at the community center, McMorris said.
“We will be setting up the library and trying to keep that open two or three days a week if we can get volunteers to do that,” she said.
Other goals include maintaining a community garden, holding sporting events on the field and hosting events in the multipurpose room, which is in need of some refurbishing. The outdoor playground is currently available for use. Another goal is reestablishing a commercial kitchen.
“We’d like to return it to a commercial kitchen, and we’ll be seeking funding to do that,” McMorris said.
The property also contains several vacant offices, which the BMCRC would like to rent out.
“We’re currently seeking someone who wishes to rent those offices as an income base to support what we’re doing,” McMorris said.
A work party is scheduled for March 20, in which volunteers will help clean up the property.
“At that time we will connect again with the community to see what they want,” McMorris said. “Because this is their place—it’s not ours.”
McMorris said that the future of the lease agreement is uncertain at this time. CUSD’s Surplus Property Advisory Committee, or 7-11 Committee, which is a group of parents and other community members within the school district who make recommendations regarding excess property, may choose to sell the campus.
“If the 7-11 Committee decides to sell it, then our lease would be canceled, and we would have to negotiate with whoever the buyer is to do this,” McMorris said. “We’re sort of sitting in limbo, but we’re trying to do as much as we can do for the community while we’re here.”
The BMCRC and other community organizations play an important role in the northeastern region of Calaveras County.
“We live in the most depressed area of the second poorest county in the state of California,” she said. “Rail Road Flat is a pretty depressed area. But I’ll tell you what they do have. They have people power. They are a very connected community that really supports the community. And that’s more important than money.”
Those interested in getting involved in the community center project can contact McMorris by phone at (209) 293-2272 or by email at susanmmcmorris@gmail.com.
For more information on BMCRC, visit its Facebook page or its website at bmcrc.org.