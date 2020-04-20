Funeral industry expanding in tough times for grieving families

For families losing a loved one, social distancing mandates to combat the novel coronavirus have complicated the grieving process. That makes business all the more challenging for a new funeral service that opened in Sonora in recent weeks.
Near the end of March, late Mountain Ranch resident LeRoy Dodge was in a nursing home in Modesto.
His family was trying to get him back to his home in Calaveras County, but intercounty transfers were difficult due to the coronavirus.
COVID-19 outbreaks have spread to nursing facilities across the country over the past month, catching the most vulnerable groups off-guard. In response, California in early March banned visitation to nursing homes with the exception of end-of-life circumstances.
For a short period, it was looking like the Dodges wouldn’t get to spend time in a family setting with LeRoy before he died.
“He was deteriorating, we had no access to him and we were worried we wouldn’t be able to get him out of the nursing home before he passed,” said Jim Dodge, LeRoy’s eldest of four sons.
In a “miraculous” turn of events, the Dodges were eventually able to transfer LeRoy to hospice at another son’s house in Escalon, where he would spend his last five days of life with his family.
On March 30, LeRoy died at the age of 93. The World War II veteran moved to Mountain Ranch in 1980 and built the home he’d live in for nearly four decades. In the late ’80s and early ’90s, he owned and operated the Calaveras Tool and Equipment Rental company, based in San Andreas. Through his “Ted Dodge Service,” LeRoy was well-known for crafting ornate wine and olive oil display boxes for wineries across Northern California.
“He passed in peace with the whole family together,” Dodge said. “I know there are others who had loved ones pass away that they didn’t have access to during that time because of the restrictions, so we were so blessed to have it turn out the way it did.”
Dodge said the family was asked to practice social distancing for the graveside service in Atascadero, where LeRoy was raised.
Nearly 25 family members and relatives were in attendance, but a limited number of attendees were allowed at the funeral site. LeRoy’s grandsons served as the pallbearers, and some relatives stood more than 50 feet away during the service.
Although LeRoy’s celebration of life has been delayed until July, Dodge said the family was thankful for how the graveside service turned out.
“It went perfectly well, everything was fine,” Dodge said. “Most of us made a one-day trip out of it because there were limitations on places to stay and eat. It was a long day, but we were all so grateful, and it was a perfect day weather-wise. We had a well-planned and executed service. My dad couldn’t have asked for things to go any better than they did … We are so thankful that we were able to spend his last five days together as a family. I’m very aware of the numbers (of people) dying and being buried alone these days who were not so fortunate.”
Convenient for his family, LeRoy planned his funeral arrangements years in advance with Calaveras Mortuaries, which operates Angels Memorial Chapel and San Andreas Memorial Chapel.
Between the two chapels, 440 deaths in 2019 was a typical year for the business, but the last few weeks have been slow, according to Glenn Moore, the funeral director at the San Andreas chapel. He attributes the drop in clientele to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 19 shelter-in-place order.
“We haven’t had to deal with as much death,” Moore said. “There’s not as much traffic, with everybody doing social distancing, which has also dropped the flu. We deal with quite a few people that die from the flu. With social distancing all of that has slowed way down, it’s really helped keep more people alive.”
Calaveras Mortuaries hasn’t done any removals of COVID-19 victims, but it’s prepared to take extra precautions.
Outfitted in N95 masks, full Tyvek suits, gloves and shoe coverings, mortuary staff will place COVID-19 victims in a body bag, since it will zip and seal better than the heavy duty plastic they normally use, Moore said.
Moore said the chapel has held a couple funerals in the past three weeks, but they both ended up having to be graveside services, where participation was limited to 10 people.
Calaveras Mortuaries is asking families to make pre-arrangements for funeral services via phone or email if they’ve been sick or exposed to someone with COVID-19.
“It’s a pleasure to be here to help families to do this,” Moore said. “It can be a difficult time, and we’re here to be kind and respectful and help them through it.”
Entering a challenging business climate, on April 1, Sierra Cremation and Burial Services, Inc. opened its doors in Sonora to expand options for funeral services in the Mother Lode.
“This has been a difficult time to open with this virus, but it has been in the process since last year,” said Gregory W. Hoyt, the company’s president. Social distancing “limits us to what we’re able to offer, seeing as most families are choosing to proceed with either direct burial or direct cremation and postponing services to a later date … We’re trying to advertise and it can be difficult, because we don’t want to offend anyone. We want to be here to serve our community.”
To accommodate coronavirus concerns, the company is offering free online streaming of services, which Hoyt projects will take off even after social distancing restrictions have been lifted.
“We’ll be able to congregate, but there’s still going to be a lot of folks that choose not to,” Hoyt said. “We will offer that at no additional charge, so we’re getting that set up so people can watch from their homes.”
Hoyt, a Portland, Ore. native, has been involved in the funeral business since he was 14. The third generation funeral director served as the general manager of Heuton Memorial in Sonora for the past two years.
“It’s been a lifelong goal of mine to be able to offer services in a professional, personable manner,” he said. “We focus on simple cremation and graveside burial services as well as funeral services or celebrations of life at a church or other local facility.”
The company launched a Facebook group called Mother Lode Grief Support to allow community members to provide emotional support to one another during this time.
The ability for family members to grieve over the passing of a loved one is currently “being changed in unprecedented ways,” Hoyt said. Being a smaller, rural community, Calaveras County isn’t as affected as areas like New York, where crematories are backed up, he added. “Fortunately we’re not at that point, and that’s due to the governors’ response and people’s willingness to self-isolate.”
LeRoy’s celebration of life is tentatively planned for July 24 at 11 a.m. at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial in Atascadero, Calif.