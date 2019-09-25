Seventeen inmates at the Calaveras County Jail have announced their plan to initiate a hunger strike in protest of “outrageous prices” for telephone calls and commissary items including soup and ramen noodles.
“Not only are we afflicted, but our families as well,” the inmates wrote in a letter to the Enterprise. “We have made attempts at every other level to have this situation resolved, to no avail. We are hoping that the public can get involved and know the real situation that is going on here.”
According to the inmates, local calls cost $2.91 for the first minute and 41 cents for each additional minute, while long-distance calls cost only 21 cents per minute. A soup from the jail’s canteen currently costs $1.23. They claim that those prices are far higher than those at other California facilities in which some of them have been detained.
Nineteen-year-old inmate Marc Holocker told the Enterprise on Monday that prices have gone up at the jail since he was incarcerated in May, and that his weekly allowance of $20 provided by his family is no longer sufficient to meet his needs. Outside of the telephone calls to his lawyer, which are free of charge, Holocker no longer calls family members, he said, opting instead to spend his money on food items.
The jail provides three meals daily, as mandated by the California Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC), however, Holocker claims it’s “not enough.”
“It sucks when people get so big, and they forget about the little people,” said Holocker, who is organizing the strike with several other inmates and intends to begin fasting once the public is informed of their complaints. “(The jail has) to do something within three days. There are people in here who need medication and need to take it with food. … (We) hope not to be railroaded and hope to see prices lowered.”
According to Holocker, the jail’s administration was notified of their complaints by another inmate, though he could not confirm this.
In a Monday interview with the Enterprise, Lt. Jail Commander Rachelle Whiting said that the jail’s administration received a grievance filed via email regarding high commissary prices on Sept. 19 – the same date that the Enterprise received the inmates’ letter. Whiting said she had no prior knowledge of the group’s intentions to initiate a hunger strike.
According to Whiting, there is a procedure for filing grievances that is detailed in an inmate handbook issued to detainees upon arrival, and the jail’s administration is currently “considering a response.”
“If inmates don’t like the response from the sergeants, the whole appeal process goes up the chain of command,” Whiting said.
Operating under the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, the jail in San Andreas averages a daily population of 90 inmates, according to Whiting, and adheres to state and federal standards including minimum square foot living space, medical treatment and other tax-supported services.
Under California Penal Code, “The sheriff of each county may establish, maintain and operate a store in connection with the county jail and for this purpose may purchase confectionery, tobacco and tobacco users’ supplies, postage and writing materials, and toilet articles and supplies and sell these goods, articles, and supplies for cash to inmates in the jail.”
The sale prices at a jail’s canteen must be determined by the sheriff, and any profits must be deposited into an inmate welfare fund for programs such as drug and alcohol treatment, libraries and education. Additionally, any amount received by the jail from inmate telephone calls must also be deposited into the inmate welfare fund.
According to Whiting, the jail contracts with private vendors for telephone services and commissary items including ramen noodles, candy and coffee. The prices for those services are negotiated between the vendor and the Sheriff’s Office, and contracts are binding.
“It’s not something that you can make quick and easy changes on,” Whiting said. “We’ve had the same vendor with our jail for years.”
She continued, “It’s not an income thing for the jail, not something we utilize in our budget. It goes into a separate inmate trust account. … Big picture-wise, the inmates are fed no matter what. Commissary is something extra.”
The Calaveras County Jail is not the only correctional facility in California to be accused by inmates of price gouging. In 2010, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California dismissed a class-action lawsuit filed by state prisoners alleging that prison officials unfairly raised canteen prices to supplement inmate welfare funds lost in a prior lawsuit.
The inmates claimed they were “captive customers,” as they were unable to buy goods from other stores and that, therefore, their purchases were not voluntary. However, the court found that the inmates were not compelled by necessity to purchase items from the canteen and that the price hikes were within the law.
Regarding the availability of telephone calls, state Penal Code requires the provision of at least three free phone calls within a local area upon an inmate’s arrival to a correctional facility. Beyond those three calls, the BSCC mandates “reasonable access to a telephone” through policies developed by each facility’s administration.
The Calaveras County Jail also has policies in place for dealing with hunger strikes, Whiting said. Those policies include coordinating with local health officials and monitoring inmates and trash cans for confirmation of fasting. The jail has encountered inmates threatening to hunger strike in the past, she said, but never so many at once.
In 2013, the largest inmate hunger strike in California history took place over a two-month period at Pelican Bay State Prison and High Desert State Prison, with roughly 30,000 inmates protesting solitary confinement policies and living conditions. During that time, a federal judge OK’d the force-feeding of some inmates. The strike ended when lawmakers agreed to hold public hearings at prisons addressing solitary confinement.
According to Holocker, the inmates participating in the hunger strike at the Calaveras County Jail are prepared to endure disciplinary measures such as lockdowns.
“Until prices are dropped, we’ll go to all extremes,” Holocker said.