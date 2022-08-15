At the Aug. 9 Calaveras County Board of Supervisor meeting, many volunteers from the county’s animal shelter spoke once again about poor conditions at the shelter. While many complaints were the same as the previous meeting, such as the kennel setup and dog facilities, much of the criticism was drawn towards the shelter's handling of cats.
One volunteer brought up that many kittens do not develop proper social skills due to the setup of the shelter, which makes them harder to adopt. There was also criticism of the lack of adoption programs.
Recognition and acknowledgments
The board gave out multiple recognitions and acknowledgments to members of the community as well as CivicSpark fellows who have been working with the county.
Two members of CivicSpark, Romi Holmes and Jaclyn Taylor, received recognition for their year of service as CivicSpark fellows.
CivicSpark is a “Governor’s Initiative AmeriCorps program dedicated to building capacity for local public agencies to address community resilience issues such as climate change, water resource management, housing, and mobility,” according to its website.
District 4 supervisor and board chair Amanda Folendorf said, “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Taylor assisted in the launch of Calaveras County Housing Resource Partnership, a partnership to bring government, public, and private entities together to work on housing solutions. They have provided exceptional dedication to Calaveras County and its residents with passion, innovation, and quality in all their work. Their service has been exemplary, and is therefore worthy of special recognition.”
Cori Allen of county health and human services also gave praise to Holmes and Taylor before they received a standing ovation from the board.
Harold and Caroline Doll received recognition by the board for their decades of community service in the Wallace-Burson area. District 1 supervisor and vice chair Gary Tofanelli said that this was a long time coming.
“For decades, Harold and Caroline Doll actively participated in the Wallace-Burson Association
community service activities such as Highway Clean Up, along State Highway 12 in Wallace-Burson, Easter and Halloween activities for children, “Santa Smiles” which provides clothing and toys for local youth, and the “Field of Flags” annually held in Wallace honoring past and present members of the U.S. military, first responders, and others during America’s independence week celebration,” said Tofanelli.
There will be an event to honor Harold and Caroline Doll in the Wallace-Burson area on Aug. 27 where Tofanelli will present them with the proclamation.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Aug. 16 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.
