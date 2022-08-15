At the Aug. 9 Calaveras County Board of Supervisor meeting, many volunteers from the county’s animal shelter spoke once again about poor conditions at the shelter. While many complaints were the same as the previous meeting, such as the kennel setup and dog facilities, much of the criticism was drawn towards the shelter's handling of cats. 

One volunteer brought up that many kittens do not develop proper social skills due to the setup of the shelter, which makes them harder to adopt. There was also criticism of the lack of adoption programs.

