A coalition of giant sequoia land managers and advocates from organizations throughout the state gathered at Calaveras Big Trees State Park on Dec. 14 to share progress and goals in response to an emergency declared by the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service in July of this year.
The Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition (GSLC) includes state, regional, and local groups involved in forest management and conservation, including representatives from the California Department of Natural Resources, California State Parks, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the University of California, Berkeley Forestry Department, and the nonprofit organization, Save the Redwoods League.
Gathering within the Jack Knight Hall near the park’s North Grove, members of the coalition took turns speaking on the devastating effects of recent fires, which, combined with lack of management, drought, and a changing climate, have wreaked havoc on California’s giant sequoia trees in groves throughout the state. Alarmed at the rapid rate of destruction in recent years, the coalition was formed to protect the ancient, giant trees.
Giant sequoia trees, like those found at Big Trees and other parks throughout the state, are the largest trees on earth (by volume), with some estimated to be over 3,000 years old. They grow only in the 80 or so groves scattered throughout the western slope of the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.
Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition history
The coalition was formed in July 2021 following the devastating 2020 Castle Fire, which killed an estimated 7,500 to 10,600 giant sequoia trees—between 10 and 14% of the world’s population of these magnificent trees—which are only found in California’s western Sierra forests.
Additional wildland forest fires in 2021 compounded the group’s concern, with the KNP Complex Fire that took place within Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park, and the Windy Fire on the Tule River Reservation within the Sequoia National Forest burning another combined 6,109 acres of giant sequoia groves and killing thousands (an estimated 3 to 5% of the total world population) of giant sequoia trees.
A July 2021 press release stated, “The Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition has been formed with an eye toward the future, to better enable land managers to protect the remaining giant sequoias. It is comprised of all public and Tribal land management agencies in stewardship of giant sequoias with the support of affiliate partners including the U.S. Geological Survey, Western Ecological Research Center, Save the Redwoods League, Sequoia Parks Conservancy, Stanislaus National Forest, and Giant Sequoia National Monument Association.”
Progress, not perfection
At the gathering on Dec. 14, coalition members presented progress reports of work done over the past year since the coalition was formed, as well as some of their goals for the coming year.
Opening the conference, Danielle Gerhart, California State Parks Central Valley District Superintendent, stated, “We’re excited to host you here not only to walk among the trees today, and hear the work that State Parks is doing to protect these great resources, but to also introduce you to the work that is happening in giant sequoia groves throughout California.”
Gerhart continued, “We are the only California state park entrusted with the preservation of over 1,000 giant sequoia trees, and although we are very proud of what we do here, Calaveras Big Trees State Park is only one of 11 organizations that make up the Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition that was formed just over a year ago after wildfires ravaged the state, and sadly, many monarch trees were lost. It was at that time we collectively recognized that proactive forest management practices such as prescribed fire made a significant difference when wildfire raged through our beloved grove.”
Following a land acknowledgment and blessing led by Deborah Grimes and Adam Lewis of the Calaveras Band of Mi-Wuk (Miwok) Indians, different leaders within the coalition spoke about their participation and gave updates on progress made.
Jessica Morse, Deputy Secretary for Forest and Wildland Resilience with the California Natural Resources Agency, spoke of what she called a “wildfire wakeup call moment,” saying, “the one that I found the most shocking and startling was the loss of about 20% of giant sequoia old growth within the course of two years…”
Morse explained, “...it is incredibly rare to have multiple stand losses, multiple tree losses, of these giant monarch sequoias even in their entire history. We only have a few to point to in all of the studies we’ve done. There were about a dozen trees lost in 1279. About 700 years later, there were another dozen trees lost in 1987, and then in 2015, you saw a few hundred trees lost. Then, when you had the fires in 2020 and 2021 in California, we had over 10,000 trees lost to fire in the span of just two years.”
“This was a full system shock,” continued Morse, “which demonstrated the incredible urgency of making sure that we are protecting these incredibly iconic species.”
“It’s so shocking because sequoias…they're kind of the biggest toughest trees that we have. They can live up to 3,000 years because they are so incredibly resilient to climate conditions, they are fire-adapted… and they’re actually quite drought resilient as well, and so to then have all of these trees lost at once was a wake-up call for all of us that we needed urgent action.”
Despite the sense of urgency, Morse spoke of progress, saying, “What we are doing right now is…investing in removing that fuel, returning to natural fire, reintegrating cultural knowledge and cultural best practices into the stewardship of these forests. …What we are seeing right now is that when we invest the resources, we invest the coalitions, we have the political support and the local support to be able to actually drive forward with the urgency of the crisis at hand, and we're seeing fast progress.”
Both Morse and California State Parks Director Armando Quintero spoke about recent funding that has made this “fast progress” possible, including fire-prevention funding from the state as a part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California Climate Commitment, which allocated $2.8 billion into wildfire prevention over the last three years, and the $8.6 million that Calaveras Big Trees State Park was allotted that was a “part of a statewide investment of 140 million for forests and California state parks forests.”
Clay Jordan, GSLC co-chair and Superintendent of Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park spoke about a committee of “ologists” that the coalition has put together “to coordinate and share research and monitoring about the state of the health of the sequoia population, about the threats of fire, drought, and insects, and methodologies to combat those threats.”
“Beyond research,” said Jordan, “there are actions that we can take before, during, and after a destructive wildfire threatens the grove.”
After Jordan, Teresa Benson, GSLC co-chair and Forest Supervisor of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument spoke, saying, “So this has been a good year for our coordinated efforts to preserve the giant sequoia populations across their entire range, measured by the actions before, during, and after potentially catastrophic wildfires.”
According to Benson, the coalition’s land managers “conducted restorative thinning and/or prescribed burning in 36 of about 80 of the groves and that treated 4,257 acres.” This includes the two groves at Calaveras Big Trees State Park and others which, according to Benson, “had not experienced beneficial fire in decades.”
Benson summarized some of the achievements of the coalition over the prior year, including creating a special task force assigned to create point protection around “monarch” trees—the largest and often oldest trees in the sequoia groves—and tasked with quickly extinguishing fire in the sequoias after fire has swept through the grove. Other feats include “prep work” to prepare groves for fire, which Benson said included “things like special retardant drops in groves, point protection around trees, trying to protect iconic named trees by cutting and removing the fuel that was around bases, wrapping the vulnerable tree scars, and installing sprinklers.”
While Benson says that “much more was needed,” the land managers learned from prior crises such as the 2020 Castle Fire and 2021’s KNP Complex and Windy fires and applied these new techniques to this year’s Washburn and Mosquito fires.
“We have demonstrated this year that recurring preventative fuels treatments in groves combined with applying the special tactics during the wildfire incidents are actually truly effective in reducing the probability of the significant losses of sequoias,” said Benson.
Reforestation has also begun, with the first of 248,000 conifer trees (including sequoias) being planted in the 800-acre range of the giant sequoia groves. This work is expected to continue into the coming years, according to Benson.
This is Part 1 in a two-part series. Part 2 will explore the progress being made in protecting the giant sequoias.