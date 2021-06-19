Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI) is closing its California forestlands to public access beginning June 21 due to extreme drought conditions and wildfire danger.
“SPI takes its commitment to protecting our forest resources and public safety seriously,” SPI spokesperson Andrea Howell said. “With this year’s extreme drought conditions having substantially increased the risk of wildfire, we have made the difficult decision to close our lands to public access and recreation.”
While SPI closed its lands to public access last year as well due to dry conditions, this didn’t occur until early September.
“The public’s use of SPI roads and walk-in access to their privately-owned lands will not be allowed,” an SPI press release reads. “SPI will regularly evaluate the situation; however, it is anticipated the closure will remain in effect into Fall 2021.”
For questions about the closure, call SPI’s California Public Recreation Hotline at (530) 378-8274.
For more information on SPI’s recreation access policies, visit spi-ind.com/OurForests/RecreationAccess.