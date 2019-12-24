Rail Road Flat community members hope to keep local school open

While the Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees voted on Nov. 19 to close Rail Road Flat Elementary School (RRFE) following the 2020-2021 school year, local residents are still hopeful that the 150-year-old school will remain open.
For years, the district has struggled to cope with declining enrollment and increasing costs.
Although Rail Road Flat Elementary currently has 44 students, the district estimates that the school will only have 28 students by 2024, and per-pupil spending at the school is projected to be $9,585 this school year, by far the highest across the district. The school is also in need of about $450,000 for deferred maintenance.
CUSD Superintendent and Rail Road Flat Elementary Principal Mark Campbell said that the board has serious concerns about the quality of education at the school due to limited resources, and that the district expects to save $150,000 per year with the closure.
“The teachers up there do a phenomenal job, but it’s hard when you have three different grades in a class,” Campbell said. “The moving of students to other schools would mean a reduction in staff, and that’s where the bulk of the savings would come.”
In 2008, the Friends of Rail Road Flat School (FORRFS) was formed by parents, teachers and other community members in order to fight a previous attempt by the district to close the school, FORRFS President Rochelle Sweet said.
“We won that fight by proving to them that they would not save the money they thought they would,” she said. “After that, we focused our time and energy in making our school even better. We added the enrichment program to help offset the combo classes and give the teachers time for each individual grade.”
Since the nonprofit was formed, its activities have steadily expanded, and it now also serves as the school’s parent teacher organization, Sweet said.
“Since then, we have accomplished a lot and provide anything the teachers need, the children need, and we offer a variety of classes that the children would otherwise not be able to take,” she said. “We also do community functions like the free community meals each month. The goals are to support the school, enrich the children’s learning experience, provide support for the children and keep our school open and thriving.”
Sweet said that, among other activities, the group has provided free community meals for six years, organized performances and award assemblies for the kids, provided yoga classes and Mountain Mamas herbal remedies classes, provided a therapist for children and families and worked to help the community recover following the Butte Fire.
“FORRFS raised and distributed about $100,000 to families that were affected by the fire,” she said. “We ran a distribution program where we drove goods out to the victims that were stranded on their burnt properties, provided trailers for those left homeless and necessities to those who did not want to leave their properties even though they had lost their homes. It was a huge and painstaking effort, but we did it for over a year after the fire, and we are very proud of our service to the community and our friends and families that were devastated by the fire.”
At the request of community members like Sweet, the board voted to close the school at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, rather than the end of the current school year, in order to give the community a chance to increase enrollment, Campbell said.
If the board reconsiders keeping the school open under the district, FORRFS still faces significant challenges, Sweet said.
“If they were to consider this, it would take a significant increase in enrollment, and at least $40,000, and we would need to help address some of the maintenance issues through the school district’s protocol,” she said. “I would love to see that happen, but it is hard to increase enrollment with the looming closure, which has been the problem for years.”
Sweet said that several factors have contributed to the decline in enrollment at RRFE in recent years.
“The Butte Fire, (and) the cannabis regulations have definitely contributed. Most of our decline in enrollment has either been from parents not wanting to deal with the threat of closure from the district or from the district not allowing any children that have Individualized Education Programs or any other special education supports to attend RRFE. They have refused to staff a position for that and currently bus those students to Mokelumne Hill despite their parents wanting them to attend RRFE.”
If the school closes in 2021, students will have several options for continuing their education, Sweet said.
“Those that want to stay within CUSD would attend in Mokelumne Hill, San Andreas or West Point,” she said. “A lot of parents want to homeschool through Mountain Oaks as well.”
Many community members have voiced support for opening a charter school in Rail Road Flat, Sweet said.
“Everyone we talked to” voiced support, she said. “The community and parents were all very supportive.”
Last year, FORRFS discussed the possibility of opening a charter school with the board, but the two parties failed to reach an agreement, Sweet said.
“There were many benefits for the community and the district when we presented our charter school plan to them last year,” she said. “However, they refused to accept the petition because they wanted to charge us a ridiculous amount of money ($40,000 a year) to lease the school.”
Campbell said that a formal charter was never presented to the board, and that discussion of a possible charter came to a halt over disagreements over the lease. The two sides also disagreed on whether a charter school would be dependent or independent from the district, with the FORRFS favoring an independent arrangement.
Sweet said that she felt that the district’s projection of 28 students attending the school by 2024 and the estimate of $150,000 in annual savings by closing the school were unrealistic, and that she believed enrollment would increase if the district made a firm commitment to keeping the school open.
“I have been in this community for years and know the parents and the community members, and I am confident that we would be able to increase our enrollment again if they would stop threatening and try helping to support us instead,” she said.
Sweet said that the district had failed to adequately support the school over the years.
“We have no administration – Mark is our ‘principal’ and there two days a week,” she said. “We cannot ask for materials or anything that costs money because we have always been worried they would add that to their list of reasons to close the school. They do not offer any kind of quality improvement for our school staff at all, nor are they involved in anything there. They have deferred so much maintenance that it is now a huge amount of work to be done and just one more reason to them to close the school.”
District Area 1 Trustee Sherri Reusche voted against the motion to close RRFE in 2021 because she favored closing the school at the end of this coming year, she said.
“I just was concerned that it wasn’t fair to the parents to continually be pulled back and forth as to whether or not we were going to close the school,” she said. “As one board member I felt that it would be better for them to end it and be done with it, and then we can move on to whatever the next steps were.”
The main factor in the decision was concern about the quality of education at the school, Reusche said.
“The conversation was basically on the adequacy of education,” she said. “We just felt like the students weren’t getting an equitable education, because they were doing two- and three-combo classes.”
Reusche said that it would take over twice as many students enrolling at RRFE in order for the school to continue to operate under CUSD.
“There’s no magical number, but we had talked about as a board during our study session that it would take at least about 100 students in order for us to not have the school currently in the red,” she said.
The district has done much to support RRFE over the years, Reusche said.
“We have given up our superintendent to be principal of the school; we have supported them in low numbers; we have given them an extra teacher this year,” she said. “We have given them a lot of support.”
Reusche said that she supported the creation of a charter school in Rail Road Flat.
“We would love to see a charter school there, because it would benefit the parents and the students in the community,” she said.
The decision to close the school was not an easy one, Reusche said.
“It was heart-wrenching; really tough,” she said. “We had lots of conversations; we went to Rail Road Flat twice and talked with parents; we had study sessions; we had several board meetings. It was a very hard decision.”
Reusche said that FORRFS is a great asset to the community.
“They really have gone above and beyond to make sure that that community stays connected, and to make sure that students have a well-rounded education,” she said. “They have been a great attribute to that school.”
Sweet said that if the school closes in 2021, an alternative will be in place for local families.
“(We) will do whatever we can to help alleviate this hardship for our families and keep our school open in some way, shape or form,” she said.