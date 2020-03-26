The following is a press release issued by the Office of Emergency Services.
Calaveras County and the City of Angels Camp in cooperation with the Office of Emergency Services and Public Health have opened a “Community Service Call Center” for the residents of Calaveras County.
The call center has been activated to answer your questions or direct you to the appropriate department that can. Its activation is in response to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on you and your family. Calaveras County and the City of Angels Camp is making every effort to keep its residents informed in a timely and accurate manner.
The Call Center is another resource to support that effort. You can reach the Community Call Center by dialing (209) 754-2896 Monday through Friday, 8:30am to 4pm.