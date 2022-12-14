At the Dec. 6 Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board officially adopted the long-planned Three-Year Countywide Strategic Plan. It is a result of planning on behalf of the Strategic and Financial Planning Committee which was formed in March 2021. The committee worked with different leadership positions throughout the county during this process.
The board officially adopted the long-planned Three-Year Countywide Strategic Plan. It is a result of planning on behalf of the Strategic and Financial Planning Committee which was formed in March 2021. The committee worked with different leadership positions throughout the county during this process.
“The committee is comprised of two members of the Board of Supervisors, the County Administrator, Auditor-Controller, and Treasurer-Tax Collector,” according to the county.
The plan is broken down into five strategic focus areas: safe and healthy communities, a balanced economy, workforce excellence, resource stewardship, and infrastructure.
District 5 Supervisor Ben Stopper brought up the decades-long effort to put the committee together and how Callaway had been working on it since 1993. It was discussed amongst the board as to whether or not the committee should be continued in order to monitor the plan's progress. While keeping the committee together had support from the board, it was ultimately determined that it would be best to follow up on the matter at a later date.
Budget Adjustments
Interim CAO Craig Pedro presented his strategy to the board for cutting down the fiscal year 2022-23 budget deficit totaling $9.4 million. Pedro called this part of his plan “Phase 1 - First Bite of the Apple.” Step one of this phase is a budget review which, looked into maximizing ongoing revenues and minimizing ongoing expenses.
Step two involved maximizing the use of special revenue funds as well as moving teeter funds into the general fund. Both of these steps would generate just shy of $5-million to put towards the deficit according to Pedro.
Callaway did express her concern over job security for county employees since this plan did mention utilizing savings from unfilled positions. Pedro responded that the positions in question could not be filled in this fiscal year and that one of the goals is to find an ongoing source of revenue for the county to fund said positions.
Retirements
The board adopted proclamations congratulating the retirement of Treasurer-Tax Collector Barbara Sullivan and Assessor Leslie Davis.
“Barbara Sullivan has been characterized by her staff and colleagues as hard-working, dedicated, honest, supportive, a wealth of knowledge, always keeping a positive attitude, one who leads by an exemplary example and has shown the utmost dedication by always being available to her staff, colleagues and the public,” said District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli about Sullivan.
District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway said about Davis, “Despite occasionally losing Frog Jump to County Counsel, Leslie has a brilliant mind and is one of the state’s foremost experts in the field of property tax assessment. We all anticipate she will write the Great American novel when she retires. Therefore, be it resolved that the Board of Supervisors acknowledges Leslie Davis for her dedication and exemplary service to the County of Calaveras.”
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.