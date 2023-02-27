Calaveras County is once again experiencing some severe weather, this time with high winds and snow creeping into the lower elevations of the county.
The National Weather Service has reported that through March 1, the Central Sierra Region will experience cold morning lows with more snowfall in the upper and lower foothills.
Forecaster Karl Swanberg of the National Weather Service in Sacramento stated that while the storms the region is currently experiencing are not as severe as the previous one which caused significant flooding, there is still the threat of intense snowfall.
“Bear Valley Ski Resort had 12 inches in the past 24 hours and a storm total of 32 [inches] and those amounts are still being added right now as this storm is continuing to drop snow,” said Swanberg.
The snowfall forced Bear Valley to shut down Monday afternoon, expected to reopen Wednesday, as Highway 4 closed at Meko Road in Arnold. All Vallecito Union School District schools were closed Friday and into this week due to dangerous road conditions.
Calaveras County received a break on Saturday from the constant rainfall as one storm ended while another storm rolled in which is expected to last until Tuesday night. Many parts of the region will still experience scattered showers.
Due to the high winds, cold air was able to be pulled down to lower elevations, leading to snow in areas where it’s not very common, according to the National Weather Services.
“This was more of a Gulf of Alaska type storm,” said Swanberg. “[The storm] dropped down right down the California coast slowly and it had some cold air to work with. The previous storms we had back in January with all the heavy rain were more atmospheric river-type events from the mid-Pacific. So it’s a warmer source region.”
An atmospheric river is defined as a narrow band of water vapor that is responsible for transporting water vapor from the tropics to other parts of the Pacific region, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. These storms spend more time over the Pacific and are able to pull in much more moisture, often bringing heavy rain and snow at higher elevations.
Swanberg continued, “We had high snow levels and abundant rain at the low elevations. As the storm was a little bit different, we got a lot of snow up at the higher elevations. Some of that snow did reach into the Mother Lode foothills and the Valley. Rainfall amounts were generally on the light side.”
Despite this current storm being lighter than the previous one that caused the severe flooding, the National Weather Service still warned citizens to be aware of potential hazards.
“In winter we get storms that drop from the north. Some of them stay closer to the US and Canada Coastline, these storms are cooler and traditionally bring lower snow levels but don't have as much moisture with them. They still produce quite a bit of snow, but it's usually the lighter fluffier snow,” according to the National Weather Service.
The current round of storms has had a significant impact on the region's snowpack levels. In February 2022, snowpack levels in the county were around 47 inches, with a water content of 16.92 inches, according to the California Department of Water Resources. In February 2023, the same stations are reporting 121 inches of snow, with a water content of 38.16 inches.
Snowpacks are crucial for regions to maintain proper water levels during warmer seasons.
County officials are aware of the potential hazards this storm may produce.
In a press release, the county warned, “Winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon dioxide poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion. Calaveras Public Health urges people to stay safe during winter weather.”
Calaveras County Public Health has urged everyone to stay off the roads as much as possible, and to carry a flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle. It was also advised to limit exposure to the extreme cold as it can result in frostbite and/or hypothermia. Shoveling and walking through snow can also lead to overexertion which can increase the risk of a heart attack.
For more information on weather conditions visit www.weather.gov. For local resources and information visit Calaveras Health and Human Services at www.hhsa.calaverasgov.us and Calaveras County Emergency Services (OES) at www.oes.calaverasgov.us.