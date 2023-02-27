31 weather story (8).jpg

Calaveras County is once again experiencing some severe weather, this time with high winds and snow creeping into the lower elevations of the county. 

31 weather story (1).jpeg
Snow visited Mokelumne Hill over the past few days.

The National Weather Service has reported that through March 1, the Central Sierra Region will experience cold morning lows with more snowfall in the upper and lower foothills. 

31 weather story (5).jpg
Angels Camp has received snow on and off since the first storm.
31 weather story (4).jpeg
31 weather story (9).jpg
31 weather story (2).jpg
31 weather story (3).jpeg
31 weather story (6).jpg
31 weather story (7).jpg
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

