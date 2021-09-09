Chp
A 42-year-old California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer assigned to the San Andreas area recently died from complications related to a COVID-19 infection, the local CHP department reported "with heavy hearts" on Thursday. 

Officer Joseph Boberg died on Sept. 7 after serving for 12 years in the San Andreas area. He previously served in the Monterey and Napa areas. 

"He is survived by his wife Brandy; children, Chase and Cailyn; brother, Jeffrey Jurgens; and parents, Joanna Jurgens and Michael Boberg," a CHP news release states.  "Joe has served the citizens of Calaveras and Alpine Counties since December of 2014 and was loved by all that knew him. We will miss his sense of humor the most. Joe, Rest in Peace."

