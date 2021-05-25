Treasure trove of fossils discovered near Valley Springs

The Sierra Nevada foothills have long been known for gold, but a different kind of treasure was recently discovered near Valley Springs.
Last week, the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) and California State University, Chico announced the discovery of a high concentration of 5- to 10-million-year-old fossils in the Mokelumne River Watershed.
“This historic discovery has revealed that the Mokelumne Watershed plays a much deeper role in our understanding of the natural history of North America,” EBMUD Board President Doug Linney said. “It is simply wondrous that these fossils will help fill gaps in our understanding of the formation of the region and planet.”
The discovery was made last July by EBMUD ranger and naturalist Greg Francek as he patrolled EBMUD’s 28,000 acres of protected land in the Sierra Nevada foothills. He first identified petrified trees, the remains of a prehistoric forest.
Scientists have now recovered samples from hundreds of individual specimens which represent about a dozen species, including a two-tusked mastodon, a four-tusked gomphothere, rhinoceros, camel, horse, bird, fish, tortoise and tapir, among others that have yet to be identified.
The high concentration of fossils suggests that the area was once home to multiple river channels containing an abundant and diverse grassland and forested ecosystem.
“The diverse collection of fossil flora and fauna reveals so much about the dynamic natural history of the land we work with every day,” Francek said. “This discovery and the resulting scientific study add to the understanding of North American biotic evolution and climate change that has occurred over millions of years.”
Since last summer, EBMUD and experts in paleontology and geology from CSU Chico’s Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences have established excavation sites ranging over several miles of EBMUD land.
The sites are now a part of CSU Chico’s field research program, and are secured and protected under the United States Paleontology Resources Preservation Act and the Municipal Utility District Act.
The exact location of fossils is being withheld to protect the site, and visits to the site are not allowed at this time. Additionally, flying drones over the EBMUD watershed is prohibited without an EBMUD permit.
EBMUD and CSU Chico have been working alongside experts from Sierra College and Sierra Nevada University, California Geological Survey, Environmental Science Associates, California State University Sacramento, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles and other national and international institutions to recover and identify the fossils. An official study to date the terrain more precisely is also in progress.
“This new find is highly significant for both the sheer volume and diversity of the fossils,” said Dr. Russell Shapiro, professor of the CSU Chico Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences and a lead scientist on this discovery. “This was a profound juncture in time when land animals evolved as forestland shifted to grassland. The partnership with EBMUD allows our students—the next generation of field scientists—an invaluable, first-hand experience from the discovery site to the preparation and the protection of these amazing fossils.”
Local geologist John Kramer said that the discovery of large mammal fossils is very rare in this area.
“They represent the North American megafauna in this area before homo sapien came on the scene,” he said.
Kramer said that the fossils appear to be very well preserved.
“Chico State has a great teaching resource with these,” he said. “I didn’t see anything unusual or unexpected, but there will be research opportunities to define the landscape ecology of the western county area during that period.”
To read an article on the discovery from Chico State Today, visit today.csuchico.edu/unearthing-californias-prehistoric-past.
For a virtual tour of the discovery, visit ebmud.com/about-us/education-resources.