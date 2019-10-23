First responders arrived at a house fire in Copperopolis late Monday morning and arrested one of its occupants for suspected arson shortly after.
Srgt. Greg Stark with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office confirmed reports that 34-year-old John Rand of Copperopolis was arrested on Little John Road hours after a blaze ignited at a nearby residence on the 3200 block of Arrowhead Street that burned the majority of the building.
Upon arrival at the residence, deputies were initially responding to a report of an altercation. It was later determined that the altercation escalated between Rand, the owner of the residence and other occupants when Rand learned of plans to place locks on interior doors to prevent him from accessing certain areas of the house, Stark confirmed.
Rand was allegedly seen fleeing to his bedroom shortly before the fire ignited. He was not at the scene when deputies arrived but was apprehended hours later after investigators reportedly determined that he was responsible for starting the blaze.
The suspect was booked into the Calaveras County Jail with bail set at $350,000, Stark verified.
Rand is charged with felony arson of an inhabited structure, according to court records. He has no prior charges or convictions in Calaveras County.