JC Power Equipment brings small engine repair to Avery

With four power outages last month and more on the horizon, it’s not a bad time to be in the small engine repair business.
In January, Jim and Nancy Conway opened JC Power Equipment on Highway 4 in Avery.
“We do anything that is a small engine – gas-powered, a power tool, anything like that. Weed eaters, snowblowers, generators, leaf blowers, chain saws – anything that you can use as a tool, we can service it. Only a select few brands that we don’t do, and we won’t know it until the customer asks us,” Jim Conway said, standing behind the counter in the shop.
The room was filled with tools in the process of being repaired. At the front of the shop, brand-new generators and snowblowers were displayed for sale.
“Right now, I brought in Oregon generators – it’s a Briggs and Stratton – and the reason I brought them in is because they’re cost-effective and I can get parts for them. Real bonus, both. And I also sell Honda (generators), which I can’t keep in stock. I sell all Honda power equipment, so if anybody wants to try to get a piece of power equipment, come and see me, and we’ll get them lined up,” Conway said.
The business had managed to remain open throughout October’s power outages, Conway said.
“Haven’t missed a day. As a matter of fact, our biggest sales day was the first power outage. People were lined up. I could hardly keep up, and it was just me and my wife at that time,” he said.
The generators quickly sold out, “Every one of them,” Conway said.
Conway found that he had a talent for working on small engines at an early age.
“I went to vocational school in high school … and I actually did very well in the class, and I really liked it,” Conway said. “I mean, prior to that, everybody in my neighborhood that I grew up in would bring their power equipment or whatever to me, and say, ‘Jim, it’s not running.’ And I’d get it running for them. So one day, I said, ‘You know what, maybe I should figure out how to do this right, and get properly trained,’ so I went to school for it.”
Since going to vocational school in the early ’80s, Conway has gained considerable experience in small engine repair.
“Every shop that I’ve ever worked at I either made it to assistant manager or manager,” he said. “I’ve been factory-trained in Stihl, Husqvarna, Honda, Ariens, Briggs and Stratton and Tecumseh.”
The Conways moved to the area from San Jose in 1989, first settling in Sonora before moving to Calaveras County.
“We’ve always really liked Calaveras County. We were in San Andreas a really long time, and then we migrated over to Angels, and then we finally found a place up here,” Conway said.
Conway said that the most common problems his clients have with small engines result from using bad gas.
“If you use a regular unleaded gasoline, it only lasts about 30 days. After 30 days it starts to lose its volatility. After about 60 days, if you can even get your unit to run, it will run poorly; it won’t want to perform; it will overheat; and that’s the issue that we’re seeing,” he said. “We recommend a premium gas from a reputable station, and pumping like two to three gallons – up to five gallons – in your car before you actually put it in the container that you’re going to use for your small equipment.”
This is because different grades of gas often come through the same hose, and the grade that was last pumped will still fill the hose from the nozzle to the transfer regardless of the grade selected, Conway said.
“I always say, put the nozzle in your car first, pump at least three gallons into your car, and then put in the premium. At that point you can feel pretty safe that you are getting premium gas,” he said. “I also stock ethanol-free fuel. Granted, it’s a little more expensive, but it comes in its own container, and it lasts 12 months in that can.”
Conway said that the equipment he works on and sells is largely dependent on the time of the year.
“Springtime is mostly weed eaters … Now, with the power outages, of course, generators. And this year, people are thinking ahead. They are actually getting their snowblowers in here to get serviced before the snow hits,” he said.