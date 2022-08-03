Murphys Business Association
Thurs., Aug. 4, 8:30 a.m.
Murphys Business Association
Thurs., Aug. 4, 8:30 a.m.
Murphys Historic Hotel
457 Main St., Murphys
Calaveras Local Fire Protection Committee for Measure A Town Hall
Sat., Aug. 6, 6 p.m.
Black Creek Clubhouse
920 Black Oak Drive, Copperopolis
Calaveras County Board of Supervisors
Tues., Aug. 9, 9 a.m.
Board of Supervisors Chambers, Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Mokelumne Hill Veterans Memorial District Board
Tues., Aug. 9, 7 p.m.
Mokelumne Hill Town Hall
8283 Main St., Mokelumne Hill
Calaveras Public Utility District Board
Tues., Aug. 9, 7 p.m.
CPUD Office
506 W. St. Charles St., San Andreas
Calaveras County Water District Board
Wed., Aug. 10, 1 p.m.
CCWD Board Room
120 Toma Court, San Andreas
Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District Board
Wed., Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m.
District Office
300 Daphne St., Valley Springs
Meetings are subject to change. Check official websites for confirmation.
