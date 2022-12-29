The San Andreas branch of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has released details of two vehicle accidents that took place over the holiday weekend, one of which was fatal.
In a fatal accident on Dec. 25, a 60-year-old unidentified male from Murphys died in a single-car collision near Rail Road Flat.
The CHP reports that the incident occurred on Railroad Flat Road south of Sierra Oaks Drive at 6:04 p.m. The man was driving a 2021 Subaru Forester, headed southbound at an unknown speed when his vehicle failed to follow the curve of the road, leaving the roadway and hitting a large tree.
First responders attempted life-saving measures when they arrived on the scene but were unsuccessful. The man succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.
No further information is available at this time.
On the evening of Friday, Dec. 23, at approximately 9:30 p.m., 40-year-old Emily Anderson, of Wilseyville was headed east on Winton Road in a 1995 Jeep Cherokee at an unknown speed, when the vehicle drifted into the westbound lane, colliding with 53-year-old Sandra Rowe, of Pioneer, who was driving a 2008 Cadillac headed in the opposite direction.
The left front of Anderson's Jeep made contact with the left front of Rowe's Cadillac, resulting in both vehicles overturning and landing on their sides. Anderson was extracted from her vehicle by emergency personnel and taken to Sutter Amador Hospital to be treated for moderate injuries. Rowe was able to remove herself from the vehicle and declined transport to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, according to the CHP.
Anderson was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. No further information is available.