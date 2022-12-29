San Andreas, CA (95249)

Today

Periods of rain. High near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible.