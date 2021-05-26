Being an editor is one of the most frustrating and, at the same time, rewarding jobs I believe one could ever do.
The reward is seeing our reporters being lauded for the hard work they put in each week.
On May 18, the California News Publishers Association (CNPA) released the results of the 2020 California Journalism Awards. Calaveras Enterprise reporters placed in five categories out of 10 entries.
Dakota Morlan won first place for COVID-19 coverage for her story on local nursing home deaths.
Morlan also won third place in coverage of protests and racial justice for her story on the Black Lives Matter rallies in Angels Camp.
Guy Dossi won third place for his coverage of Measure H failing to pass in the local election coverage category.
Noah Berner won fifth place for his four-part history series on the Spanish flu throughout the region.
And former Enterprise reporter Davis Harper won third place for his look at the impacts of mountain lions on ranching operations.
Each of these highlights the efforts our reporters put into researching, fact checking, interviewing and compiling these pieces so that our readers have the most informative and easy-to-understand stories available to them. The awards also highlight the importance of local journalism, whether we have a few hundred, a few thousand or hundreds of thousands of readers. Without this local effort, residents might not be informed of something as fun as a farmers’ market or something as important as a decision by a local governing board.
I can’t thank our reporters and support staff enough, and I can’t thank our readers enough for supporting local journalism.
Marc Lutz is the editor of the Enterprise. Contact him at editor@calaverasenterprise.com.