An Amador County deputy made a grim discovery when a next of kin notification revealed the heavily decomposed body of an unidentified person.
Authorities say the deputy arrived at a Wallace residence in the 9000 block of Camanche Parkway to contact the son of a man who had recently died in Amador County.
The deputy received no contact at the front door but could hear a fan running inside. Looking through a window, the deputy saw what he believed to be a deceased person in a chair inside the residence.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 13, and detectives responded to the scene.
It is unclear exactly how long the person had been deceased before the body was discovered, but the sheriff's office estimates "possibly" more than three years.
“Deputies noted the residence appeared not to have been entered for an extended period of time. Evidence suggested more than three years,” said Lt. Greg Stark, PIO for the sheriff's office. “An autopsy was completed and it was discovered there was no suspicious [activity] or indications of any foul play suspected.”
At this time, the deceased is presumed to be male, and the Calaveras County Coroner’s Office is working to positively identify the body prior to releasing a name.
While the sheriff’s office has a theory regarding the identity of the deceased person, due to the condition of the body, detectives have been unable to determine the cause of death.