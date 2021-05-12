The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) reopened Ebbetts Pass on Highway 4 at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Caltrans began removing snow and debris and making repairs to the roadway at the beginning of April, and finished a substantial repaving project this week.
“Each year, District 10’s goal is to reopen Monitor, Sonora and Ebbetts passes no later than the Friday prior to Memorial Day weekend,” a statement from Caltrans reads. “Due to light rain and snow this year, District 10 was able to open Monitor Pass on April 9, Sonora Pass on May 6 in time for Mother’s Day weekend, and Ebbetts Pass well before Memorial Day weekend.”
Though area passes are now open, Caltrans encourages motorists to be prepared for emergencies, as weather and road conditions can change rapidly.
For the latest road conditions, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call (800) 427-ROAD.