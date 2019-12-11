At a board meeting on Nov. 19, the Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees voted 3-2 to close Rail Road Flat Elementary School in June of 2021.
For years, the district has been struggling with declining enrollment and a resulting lack of funding.
Although Rail Road Flat Elementary now has 44 students, the school will only have 28 students by 2024, according to the district’s projections.
Per-pupil spending for the school is expected to be $9,585 this year – the highest across the district.
The 150-year-old school is also in need of about $450,000 in deferred maintenance.
“We expect to see a savings of about $150,000 (a year),” CUSD Superintendent and Principal of Rail Road Flat Elementary Mark Campbell said over the phone on Wednesday. “The moving of students to other schools would mean a reduction in staff, and that’s where the bulk of the savings would come.”
Campbell said that the board has serious concerns about the quality of education the district can offer students at the elementary school.
“The teachers up there do a phenomenal job,” he said. “But it’s hard when you have three different grades in a class.”
The board has been considering closing the school for years, Campbell said.
“I’ve been in this position for 10 years, and this is the fourth time that it’s been before the board for a decision,” he said. “It’s been discussed many years before that, but it was never brought to the board until 10 years ago.”
Campbell said that the board delayed the closure of the school until 2021 at the request of community members.
“There were some members of the community who requested some time to see if they could generate more enrollment at the school,” he said. “The same people are talking about maybe starting a charter school there, or maybe looking at buying the property.”
District Area 1 Trustee Sherri Reusche and District Area 2 Trustee Cory Williams voted against the proposal to close the school, while District Area 3 Trustee Dennis Dunnigan, District Area 4 Trustee Suzie Coe and District Area 5 Trustee Christine Noble voted in favor.