With the $600 per week federal unemployment benefit program expiring July 31, many are in disagreement about whether the checks should keep coming in the months to follow.
The future of small businesses and their employees, particularly in the economically vulnerable region of the Mother Lode, remains uncertain. Though Calaveras County and its surrounding foothill counties have thus far remained isolated from the second round of business shutdowns in some of the more populated areas of California, COVID-19 case numbers have indeed surged in recent weeks, prompting Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, to warn residents that more closures could be imminent.
Preliminary estimates from the state’s Employment Development Department show that 12% of the Calaveras County workforce was unemployed in May – a slight decrease from April, which saw unemployment skyrocket from 5.5% to more than 13% in a single month.
Statewide numbers are worse, with nearly 16% of the workforce unemployed in May. At the national level, an estimated 13% of Americans are unemployed, and roughly 20 million are collecting the federal unemployment benefit.
“We estimate that 42% of recent pandemic-induced layoffs will result in permanent job loss,” Prof. Steven J. Davis, of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, said in a UChicago News article. “If the economic shutdown lingers for many months, or if serious pandemics become a recurring phenomenon, there will be profound, long-term consequences for the reallocation of jobs, workers and capital across firms and locations.”
Yet for some small businesses that weathered the first wave of shutdowns, reopening has been made even more difficult by the uphill battle of getting employees to come back to work.
Gretel Tiscornia, owner of the popular Pickle Patch restaurant in San Andreas, said two of her kitchen staff never came back after she shut down for a few days during the stay-at-home order.
“I can’t pay them $900 a week to work. I’m only open four hours a week to the public,” Tiscornia said. “Whoever came up with it, it was a horrible idea. It should have been based on people’s pay.”
Tiscornia suspects that the allure of extra cash has encouraged unemployment fraud.
Recently, she received an unemployment claim from a former employee who left six months ago to work at another business. She is contesting the claim.
“I know kids that work at the golf course part-time during weekends who ended up getting $600 additional pay,” Tiscornia said. “I don’t see there being any reason why this needs to continue until the end of July. I think that’s ludicrous.”
A recent study from the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics at University of Chicago found that two-thirds of unemployment insurance (UI) eligible workers can receive benefits which exceed lost earnings, and one-fifth can receive benefits that at least double lost earnings.
A UI calculator developed by the institute shows that a low-income worker making $438 weekly in California prior to unemployment can now earn 187% of their lost income, whereas the individual would have earned just 50% of their lost income before the federal benefit program.
The $600 benefit is just one facet of the CARES Act, signed into law by President Trump on March 27 to provide “fast and direct” economic relief to Americans impacted by the pandemic. The act also included $1,200 per person stimulus checks for most citizens, as well as a Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses to maintain their payroll.
Perhaps not surprisingly, personal income increased nationwide in April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), due to the increase in government social benefits.
So, was it worth it? A 2016 working paper authored by Harvard Business School, “The Importance of Unemployment Insurance as an Automatic Stabilizer,” estimates that every $1 spent on unemployment insurance yields $1.90 in economic activity generated. Likewise, the BEA reports that although personal income decreased by 4.2% in May (in the absence of additional stimulus checks), spending rose by 8.2%.
Still, some politicians are brainstorming ways to coax Americans back to work. U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R–Ohio) has proposed providing $450 a week on top of regular wages for individuals returning to work, though it seems that another stimulus bill, the HEROES Act, is gaining more headway after passing in the House.
The $3 trillion coronavirus bailout devised by House Democrats includes another round of $1,200 stimulus checks, hazard pay for essential workers, and the extension of the $600 unemployment benefit through January 2021.
For Angels Camp bakery owner Christine Abusaidi, the continuation of the unemployment benefit would be welcome, though she agrees with Tiscornia that it was bad for some businesses.
“It pumped extra cash into the economy, thus, creating the need to hire new workers,” she said. “Now there is a labor shortage. I feel like the extra $600 should have scaled back once quarantine ended. It should have gone to business instead who could have used the money to implement safety measures or offer incentives for employees who do come back.”
Abusaidi’s Sugar Bakery has made it through the pandemic thus far with a small business loan, a rent reduction from her landlord, and laying off her only employee. That employee was able to collect more from UI than her previous wage.
The experience has made Abusaidi re-evaluate her entire business model, while baking alone and mailing out orders to customers.
“She is a very dear friend (and) I’m happy she can take advantage of unemployment. It’s lowered my labor cost tremendously,” she said. “I’m also spooked by the cavalier attitude some people have regarding COVID. I’ve resisted opening up for my own safety.”