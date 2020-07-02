After many years of grand jury recommendations and negotiations with the county, Calaveras County Animal Services has a brand-new vehicle, with another on the way.
Animal Services Manager Evan Jacobs said he took on the project of securing funds and ordering the vehicles – a Chevrolet pickup truck and SUV – immediately after starting his position two years ago. He was able to see the first one delivered just days before he left the job on June 19 to pursue another career opportunity out of state.
Evans said the new vehicles are an important step towards updating the department’s equipment and facility, which have been described as antiquated by grand juries and staff members.
“I hope the (board of supervisors) will continue to look at new avenues to get a shelter built so we can take the department further into the 21st century,” Evans said.
Modernizing the county’s Animal Services fleet was not a cheap endeavor. Each new vehicle cost about $75,000, according to Jacobs – roughly 10% of the department’s total budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Some of the funds for the first vehicle – about $40,000 – were appropriated by the county Board of Supervisors in the 2017-18 fiscal year budget, before Jacobs came onboard. However, Jacobs said he learned after months of research that an up-to-date vehicle would require more funds. That following fiscal year, he secured enough to cover the cost of the vehicle and parts in its entirety. In the 2019-20 budget, roughly $75,000 was set aside for the second vehicle, which is expected to arrive within a few weeks.
“The first vehicle was a big lesson on state contracts and what you can and cannot do for vehicles,” said Jacobs, who had the first vehicle outfitted at a body shop in Stockton and the second at a shop in Indiana.
Prior to obtaining the new vehicles, Animal Services’ three officers had to “fend for themselves” on calls, relying on two-decades-old trucks without radios, computer systems or safety features meeting the industry’s expectations for humane animal transportation.
“Normally, up until last week, officers would either have to call into me or call into another employee to look up addresses. There was a big time delay,” Jacobs said. For writing tickets and looking up records, “everything was pen and pad up to a week ago.”
Now, the old trucks will be preserved only as backup options in lieu of the new vehicles, which are outfitted with internet connection, a built-in computer, a radio and safety lights – similar to a modern law enforcement vehicle. Separate, air-conditioned compartments for holding animals are also built in, improving safety and comfort.
The separate compartments are part of a movement within the animal services community towards returning animals to owners in the field when possible, instead of transferring all of them to a shelter, Jacobs said.
For Jacobs, whose relatively brief stint in Calaveras County included overseeing the rescue of a herd of horses and more than 100 chickens, as well as dealing with the social media backlash from two killer pit bulls set free under his department’s rules, seeing the new vehicles materialize on his way out has been one of his proudest moments on the job.
“It can be a very difficult and challenging position, and I’m happy that I have made some small steps in the right direction for Calaveras,” Jacobs said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity to have done that.”
Jacobs said he also curbed some zoonotic diseases at the shelter during his tenure and championed the Return to Field program for feral cats, spaying and neutering roughly 80 cats within the past year and reducing the rate of euthanasia within that population.
Animal Services is a very “forward facing” department, he said, and he hopes the county can find a person to fill his shoes who will continue in the “right direction.”