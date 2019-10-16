A prescribed burn is scheduled for the week of Oct. 21, 2019, through the end of November in Calaveras Big Trees Park, according to a California State Parks press release.
California State Parks, in cooperation with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) aims to burn 382 acres this fall.
Communities near Calaveras Big Trees State Park, including Dorrington, Big Trees Village, White Pines, Blue Lake Spring and Arnold may experience smoke from the burning operations. California State Parks is working with the Calaveras and Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control Districts to limit impacts to smoke-sensitive areas.
Both Highway 4 and the Walter W. Smith Parkway will remain open, but may experience delays due to smoke and other hazards. The parkway may experience short-term closures prior to the end of season closure. Some public campsites and dirt roads near the burn areas will be closed to public access during prescribed burn operations. Those include the East and West Moran roads, East and West 5000 Foot roads, as well as the South Rim Road. The Forest Service is encouraging visitors and residents to obey all warning signs.
Ignitions are expected to occur when weather conditions are favorable and adequate resources are available. Some of the units have been previously thinned to reduce the fuel loading, which allows for a safer and more controllable broadcast burn. Much of this work was funded through a grant from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, an agency of California.
These burns are part of the prescribed fire program for vegetation management, hazardous fuel load reduction and wildlife habitat improvement. The goal is to enhance forest health by removing diseased materials, restoring essential nutrients to the soil and reducing the chance of a catastrophic wildfire.
The burns will also protect the Big Trees developments (Visitors Center, campground, etc.), and the North Grove of giant sequoias from wildfires, according to the release.
Pile burning will also take place throughout the fall, winter and spring seasons within the North and South Grove and along the Big Trees Village and Blue Lake Spring park boundaries.
Prescribed burns produce significantly less smoke than wildfires. The burns are planned and coordinated with the Calaveras and Tuolumne County Air Districts in order to minimize the smoke impacts on surrounding communities. All burning depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions, such as weather or vegetation are not conducive for burning, the burns will be rescheduled.
For questions or comments about the projects or about the prescribed burn program, contact Jackie Olavarria at (209) 984-8703.